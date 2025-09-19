MENAFN - GetNews)



Based on the stunning landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, this poignant love tale between director Veer Nambiar and feisty native Tashi delves into cultural discovery, emotional strength, and the strength of belonging, captivating readers with its depth and beauty.

Love, Culture, and Self-Discovery in the Mystical Mountains – Yogesh Nair's Captivating Debut

Verses Kindler Publication is delighted to announce the launch of "Arunachal Pradesh: Whispers from the Hidden World" by first-time author Yogesh Nair, a lyrical love tale interwoven against the magical backdrops of India's northeast gem.

Yogesh Nair, an Army officer whose career has exposed him to varied landscapes and cultures, puts into practice his life learnings through this extremely moving novel. A familiar author in story telling, this is the first book of Nair whose belief in values of friendship, sacrifice, and the poetics of human relation is proved.

The story introduces the readers to Veer Nambiar, an avid and curious film maker, a journey that takes him to Arunachal Pradesh and he comes bearing a project that has great potential of shattering the visuals and a story that has never been told. He meets Tashi a feisty deeply rooted local woman, whose love of country is as much boundless as its magnificent mountains.

What starts out as a career project soon becomes a personal odyssey of self-discovery, cross-cultural immersion, and surprise romance. Along vibrant villages, mystical mountains, and crystal rivers, Veer and Tashi make their way through their blossoming connection. But their love is put to the test of reality, the collision of worlds, backgrounds, and expectations.

The power of the novel is its layered narrative, a romance at first glance but one of identity, belonging, and how landscapes form lives. Nair seizes Arunachal Pradesh as a setting but as a living, breathing entity in itself, one that finds influence, fosters bonds, and puts beliefs to the test.

Nair writes that he wanted to write a story that not only speaks about love but describes the mountain air to you, gets the calls of the rivers into your ear, and places you into the heartbeat of the people. The story is a tribute I pay to the unknown beauty of the state of Arunachal Pradesh and humble things it teaches you.

Through the story of Tashi, we get into the lives of the practices, suffering, and dignity of a group that can be easily dismissed by the dominant accounts. This is attested with the story of Veer where one sees the challenges of existing in between two worlds, one which is made out of ambition, and the other one custom.

The plot moves the readers into the scenes of rejoice, discord, and self-reflection. The prose used in the novel is poetic and descriptive to such a level that it becomes not only a matter of emotional experience, but a visual one as well.

Arunachal Pradesh: Whispers from the Hidden World is not a mere love story, it is a kind of exploration of belongingness; where, when, to whom and to whom we belong so..... This personality, Nair, being a military man with his own experiences, lightly influences the whole narration, adding the sense of standing to it, of training and commitment, without crowding it with his military career, keeping intact the romantic and cultural spirit of it..

Availability:

The book is available through Verses Kindler Publication across major online and offline platforms.

About the Author:

Yogesh Nair is a debut author and Indian Army officer who trusts in the ability of stories to connect cultures and inspire humanity. His work comes from his own experiences, and he hopes to leave readers with a deeper appreciation for life and relationships.