Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Bags 12 Medals At Arab Table Tennis Tourney


2025-09-19 03:08:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CASABLANCA, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti team raised to 12 their tally of medals - three golds and nine bronzes, at the Arab table tennis championship, which concluded on Thursday in Casablanca.
Sheikha Al-Ali, Hayat Abdullah and Al-Joud Al-Sanawi won a gold at the U-11 teams' contest, while Al-Ali and Abdullah got another gold at double's game.
Al-Ali also secured a gold in the individuals' competitions.
The bronze medals were obtained by Mashan Al-Mansouri and Osama Al-Kandari in the U-11 double's game; Abdullah Al-Hadad, Fahad Al-Shammari and Meshal Falhan in the U-19 team's contest; Rayyan Al-Aidan and Mariam Al-Halwaji in U-17 doubles; Abdullah Al-Makimi and Abdullah Al-Bahrani as well as Mariam Baroun and Jana Abdullah. (end)
mry


MENAFN19092025000071011013ID1110085965

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search