Kuwait Bags 12 Medals At Arab Table Tennis Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CASABLANCA, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti team raised to 12 their tally of medals - three golds and nine bronzes, at the Arab table tennis championship, which concluded on Thursday in Casablanca.
Sheikha Al-Ali, Hayat Abdullah and Al-Joud Al-Sanawi won a gold at the U-11 teams' contest, while Al-Ali and Abdullah got another gold at double's game.
Al-Ali also secured a gold in the individuals' competitions.
The bronze medals were obtained by Mashan Al-Mansouri and Osama Al-Kandari in the U-11 double's game; Abdullah Al-Hadad, Fahad Al-Shammari and Meshal Falhan in the U-19 team's contest; Rayyan Al-Aidan and Mariam Al-Halwaji in U-17 doubles; Abdullah Al-Makimi and Abdullah Al-Bahrani as well as Mariam Baroun and Jana Abdullah. (end)
mry
