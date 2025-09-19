Baby Hippo Born At Basel Zoo
With Helvetia (34) and Wilhelm (35), the calf has experienced parents at its side. They are all doing well, Basel Zoo announced on Thursday.
Helvetia and Wilhelm already became parents to Serena in 2021.
The hippopotamus calf can already be observed in the outdoor enclosure.
