Baby Hippo Born At Basel Zoo

Deutsch de Baby-Flusspferd im Zoo Basel geboren Original Read more: Baby-Flusspferd im Zoo Basel gebore

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Hippopotamus Helvetia gave birth at Basel Zoo on Tuesday. The sex and name of the calf are not yet known. This content was published on September 19, 2025 - 10:33 1 minute Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

With Helvetia (34) and Wilhelm (35), the calf has experienced parents at its side. They are all doing well, Basel Zoo announced on Thursday.

Helvetia and Wilhelm already became parents to Serena in 2021.

The hippopotamus calf can already be observed in the outdoor enclosure.

+ Zurich Zoo unveiled: animal life as you've never seen it

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

External Content Related Stories Popular Stories More Global elections Does democracy really make the world more peaceful? Read more: Does democracy really make the world more peaceful