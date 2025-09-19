Fed's Dovish Stance Buoyed The Stock Market

In reality, only the first two expectations were met. The September forecast did indeed include two more rate cuts this year. The Fed lowered the rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% with 11 votes out of 12. Only the recently appointed president, Stephen Miran, voted for a 50 bp cut. However, after the initial downward impulse, the USD index went on a counterattack.

The US dollar's success is primarily due to the closing of short positions. Fundamentals still do not favour the dollar. The Fed, as it did at the end of last year, will cut rates. The ECB and the Bank of England will leave them unchanged, while the Bank of Japan may raise them. Divergence in monetary policy encourages a strategy of selling the dollar's rebounds.

Buying the dips in the S&P 500 is the most popular strategy in 2025. Bulls are lining up to pick up American stocks after the broad stock index fell following the September FOMC meeting and Jerome Powell's comments. According to him, the Fed cannot avoid taking risks in a bilateral risk environment.

Over the past 50 years, the S&P 500 has risen in 13 out of 16 cases over a 6-week horizon if two conditions were met. The Fed cut rates, and the broad stock index was within 1% of its record high. History inspires bulls in US stocks.