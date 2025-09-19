India To Speed Up BIS Clearance For Taiwanese Steel Plants After Msmes Raise Concerns Over Delays
According to officials from the Ministry of Steel, these approvals are being prioritised to ensure MSMEs can import intermediate steel raw materials, add value locally, and boost exports.
Since the QCO came into effect on 13 June, all steel imports-including intermediate materials like stainless steel slabs and cold/hot-rolled coils-must carry BIS certification.
This has impacted several Taiwanese plants, which claim to meet integrated steel mill standards but are still awaiting formal BIS recognition. The lack of certification has delayed shipments, even for orders that have already been paid for.
MSME importers have said they are facing financial stress because Taiwanese steel is often their most affordable supply source, while domestic steel prices remain high and cut into their profit margins. Many orders placed in July remain stuck without BIS approval, disrupting production schedules.
Taiwan is one of India's top suppliers of semi-finished and intermediate steel. According to the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS), it typically ranks fifth or sixth among India's finished steel import sources, after South Korea, China, Japan, and Vietnam. Industry estimates suggest that nearly Rs 150 crore in advance payments by MSMEs are currently stuck because of these certification delays.
In response, the steel ministry has started engaging with industry stakeholders to speed up BIS clearances for Taiwanese steel plants, aiming to ease supply bottlenecks and revive stalled imports for MSMEs.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment