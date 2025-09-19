Glow By Kirtilals Bags First Big Win At Retail Jewellers Guild Awards 2025
The award was presented by Dr. R. Arulanandan from the Ministry of Commerce at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi, celebrating creativity and innovation in the Indian jewellery space.
Retail Jewellers Guild Awards 2025“Excellence in Design – Colorstone Earrings”
Speaking about the win, Suraj Shantakumar, Director – Kirtilals , said,“This award is proof that design with heart and detail always shines through. Glow was created for a new generation of jewellery lovers, and this recognition motivates us to keep pushing boundaries and making diamonds feel exciting, modern, and meaningful.”
For Glow, this first win is more than an award - it's a sign of the brand's growing influence as a trendsetter that blends diamonds with bold design, playful color, and youthful energy.
Glow by Kirtilals showrooms are located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Thrissur, Erode, and Tirupur, with the full collection also available online at .
