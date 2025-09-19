Tinygemsbreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Launches Sports Studios In Mexico With Premiere Of Original Series

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) , a global sports, entertainment and gaming conglomerate, announced the launch of Sports Studios in Mexico as a regional hub for sports and entertainment content in LATAM. Sports Studios will produce scalable, locally relevant programming and debut its first project, the Spanish-language reality series Maximo Futbol, on Sept. 30 exclusively through Sports. Featuring top Mexican athletes, including the UVM Lynxes collegiate team, the series is supported by sponsors Samsung, Wilson and JAC. Leadership said the new studio will strengthen SEGG Media's ecosystem by combining trusted lottery platforms with original sports content to drive engagement, revenue growth and international expansion.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports, Concerts and Lottery. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

