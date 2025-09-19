Al-Atoum Presents Consular Credentials To UAE

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dubai, Sept. 19 (Petra)-- At a formal meeting at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Dubai, Consul General Omar Al-Atoum gave the consular credentials to Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry's Office.Al-Atoum's appointment as the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's consul in Dubai and the Northern Emirates is a testament to the closeness of the two brotherly nations and their dedication to advancing their collaboration across a range of domains.