Al-Atoum Presents Consular Credentials To UAE
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Dubai, Sept. 19 (Petra)-- At a formal meeting at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Dubai, Consul General Omar Al-Atoum gave the consular credentials to Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry's Office.
Al-Atoum's appointment as the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's consul in Dubai and the Northern Emirates is a testament to the closeness of the two brotherly nations and their dedication to advancing their collaboration across a range of domains.
