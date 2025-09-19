Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al-Atoum Presents Consular Credentials To UAE

Al-Atoum Presents Consular Credentials To UAE


2025-09-19 02:06:19
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Dubai, Sept. 19 (Petra)-- At a formal meeting at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Dubai, Consul General Omar Al-Atoum gave the consular credentials to Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry's Office.
Al-Atoum's appointment as the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's consul in Dubai and the Northern Emirates is a testament to the closeness of the two brotherly nations and their dedication to advancing their collaboration across a range of domains.

MENAFN19092025000117011021ID1110085590

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search