Regional Trade And Local Production: Key To Malawi's Cement Market Growth

There are profiles of five companies including the major players Portland Cement Malawi, Shayona Cement and Cement Products Limited, as well as new entrant MUBAS, the commercial arm of the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences, and Balaka Limeworks.

Introduction

Malawi's cement industry operates in a complex environment characterised by persistent structural challenges.



Macroeconomic instability, exacerbated by intermittent fuel availability, limited foreign exchange reserves and an unreliable energy grid, continues to limit production capacity and increase operational costs.

Cement prices have increased significantly due to production disruptions and cement shortages.

The Competition and Fair-Trading Commission launched an investigation into high prices. Despite the headwinds, there are opportunities with rising domestic demand and the government's focus on infrastructure development.

Market Trends



Energy costs are becoming a more important driver of production costs.

Demand continues to be driven by infrastructure development, population growth and urbanisation.

Greater focus on expanding regional trade.

Manufacturing facilities are becoming increasingly automated.

Shift toward low-carbon cement technologies and alternative fuels (biomass, slag, fly ash, incinerator ash), with feasibility studies underway in Malawi. Strong focus on becoming less reliant on imports.

Market Opportunities



Crop residue co-firing using agricultural waste as fuel could replace up to 20% of coal in cement kilns, reducing emissions.

Developing low-carbon cement blends.

Producing climate-resilient concrete blocks.

Small-scale quarrying and artisanal lime making offer small business development opportunities. Unlocking regional trade potential through SADC integration, with access to neighbouring markets via the Nacala and Beira corridors.

Market Challenges



Cheap imports and smuggling.

Economic headwinds.

Poor logistics and transport networks drive up cement costs.

Power supply instability

The industry is dominated by a few players, raising concerns about market concentration. Traditional cement production is highly energy-intensive.

Market Outlook



There are opportunities for growth, import substitution, self-sufficiency and regional trade expansion.

While the near-term outlook remains subdued, a medium-to long-term recovery is anticipated if Malawi strengthens energy reliability, tightens import enforcement, and mobilises more investment.

Infrastructure-led demand is strong and is expected to drive cement consumption growth.

Demand is outpacing supply, with imports still expected to account for almost one-third of the market. Increased local production is expected to reduce prices.

