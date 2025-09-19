Bizclik Brings Global Leaders Together At Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)BizClik, the global B2B media and events company, has announced the upcoming Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC 2025, taking place on 22 September 2025 at Convene, 360 Madison Avenue, New York City.

Building on the success of the Sustainability LIVE global event series, this one-day forum will unite more than 500 senior executives from across business, technology, procurement, and policy to accelerate climate action and shape strategies for a sustainable future.

Coverage of Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC 2025 will extend far beyond the venue, with Sustainability Magazine and BizClik's global media platforms reporting on exclusive insights and interviews.

Why Attend

Sustainability LIVE is designed as a platform for leaders to move beyond pledges and into actionable change. Delegates can expect:



High-profile speakers – Chief Sustainability Officers and senior leaders from PepsiCo, General Motors, IBM, Cisco, United Airlines, Volvo, and many more.

Interactive agenda – Ten panels across dual stages on topics including:

Decarbonising supply chains

Climate innovation and investment

Circular economy and nature-based solutions

The role of AI in sustainability

Networking at scale – Hundreds of opportunities to meet peers, forge partnerships, and exchange best practices. Exclusive audience – Attendance is invite-only for C-, D-, and V-level executives shaping climate and ESG agendas.

Turning Commitments into Action

As climate disclosures, net-zero pledges, and ESG frameworks evolve, businesses face increasing pressure to deliver measurable results. Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC 2025 offers a platform for executives to share practical solutions, explore technological innovations, and form partnerships that drive tangible impact in the real world.

Saskia van Gendt, Chief Sustainability Officer at Blue Yonder and speaker at the CSO Strategy Summit, commented:

“Influential events like Sustainability LIVE give Blue Yonder a platform to demonstrate how innovation and sustainability can – and must – go hand in hand. It's a valuable opportunity to learn from others facing similar challenges, explore new ways of integrating ESG across global operations, and bring back actionable insights to strengthen our own sustainability roadmap.”

Partnerships

The event is supported by headline sponsors, including:



Siemens

Arcadis

SWEEP

Capgemini

SAP

Ecovadis Kyndryl



Additional backing comes from corporate, media, and impact partners such as: The CPD Group, Global Impact Coalition, HAAMI Digital Consultancy, Environmental Business Review, and Renewable Wire.

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine is a leading publication covering corporate sustainability, ESG, and climate strategy. Part of BizClik, it delivers in-depth reports, interviews, and global rankings, alongside its flagship event series, Sustainability LIVE.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

