Sajad Lone Questions Mehbooba Mufti's Moral Ground On Yasin Malik's Mercy Plea

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 19 (IANS) People's Conference President and Handwara MLA, Sajad Lone, launched a sharp attack on Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of hypocrisy and political theatrics over her letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking clemency for Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chief Mohammad Yasin Malik, a statement by People's Conference said on Friday.

Addressing a press briefing, Lone said his friendship with Malik went back to their college days, but clarified that his concern was not about personal loyalty but about exposing the "double standards" of Kashmir's traditional political families.

He questioned the very basis of Mehbooba Mufti's letter, saying that Malik himself had never filed an appeal and had instead narrated his story with courage.

"So on whose advice has this mercy letter been written today?" he asked.

He reminded Mehbooba Mufti that even if Malik were released in this case, there were several other cases pending against him, including one in which a member of her own family had identified the JKLF Front.

"At that time they trapped him and today they shed tears. How long will this hypocrisy continue? When in power they send people to jails and gallows and when out of power they turn into mourners? Tracing the case to 2002, when Farooq Abdullah was the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister," Lone said that cases were fabricated against Malik to derail peace efforts and to secure political legacies.

He added that with the then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf and former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee engaged in talks and rumours of Hurriyat joining electoral politics, mainstream leaders felt threatened.

"Both Farooq Abdullah and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed feared the emergence of new players. To secure their own crowns, they started slapping false cases. This very case, in which the NIA now seeks the death penalty, was born out of that insecurity," Lone said.

He called out the "selective morality" of both National Conference and PDP, accusing them of destroying lives when in power while posturing as defenders of human rights when out of it.

"Farooq Abdullah himself in 2019 publicly said he and Yasin Malik were on the same path. At that time, it was all about winning elections. And now, the punishment being demanded is in a case registered during his tenure," Lone added.

Directing his criticism at Mehbooba Mufti, Lone said, "Stop this drama. Both families must first seek forgiveness from the people of Kashmir before claiming to defend anyone on humanitarian grounds. As long as your hands are stained with false cases and blood, you have no moral right to use anyone's sacrifice for political theatrics. You cannot both kill people and then cry over them."

He also reminded Mehbooba of the arrest of cleric Sarjan Barkati in 2016 under her government, with 64 FIRs filed against him, yet today she cites his name for sympathy.

"This is a mockery of all those in prison. If you cannot truly help them, at least do not make fun of their suffering," Lone said.

Concluding his remarks, he warned that the people of Kashmir would no longer be deceived by this "all-rounder style of politics".

"You cannot be both bowler and batsman at the same time. You cannot be on both sides," he said, vowing to continue reminding Kashmiris of the past deeds of those now seeking moral high ground.