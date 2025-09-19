Toby Doyle

I am a conservation biologist specialising in migratory insect research. I have previously held positions at the University of Exeter, primarily working migratory hoverflies within the western European landmass to try and understand how and why they migrate. I currently work as a freelance ecologist and am pursuing a PhD by publication.

