PET/EVOH/PE Packaging Materials Market Worth USD 281.79 Billion By 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As highlighted by Towards Packaging research, the global PET/EVOH/PE packaging materials market, valued at USD 197.64 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 281.79 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.02% throughout the forecast period.

Ottawa, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PET/EVOH/PE packaging materials market hit USD 190 billion in 2024, with current forecasts pointing to USD 281.79 billion by 2034, according to Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample:

The market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising demand for durable, lightweight, and recyclable packaging solutions across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. Increasing focus on sustainability, extended shelf-life, and product safety is fueling the adoption of these materials. Europe dominates the market due to stringent environmental regulations, advanced recycling infrastructure, and strong consumer awareness toward eco-friendly packaging, positioning the region as a leader in innovation and sustainable material usage.

What is meant by PET/EVOH/PE Packaging Materials?

PET/EVOH/PE packaging materials refer to materials widely used in modern packaging due to their unique properties. PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) is a lightweight, strong, and recyclable plastic commonly used for bottles and food containers, offering clarity and durability. EVOH (Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol) is a high-barrier material that protects products from oxygen, moisture, and contaminants, making it ideal for food preservation and pharmaceuticals. PE (Polyethylene) is versatile, flexible, and cost-effective, often used in films, bags, and containers. Together, these materials provide enhanced product safety, extended shelf-life, and sustainability, meeting the demands of industries requiring efficient and eco-conscious packaging solutions.

What are the Latest Trends in the PET/EVOH/PE Packaging Materials Market?

Sustainability and Circularity Focus



There's growing emphasis on recyclable, mono-material PET/EVOH/PE packaging that aligns with circular economy goals. For example, EVOH layer thickness is being reduced (from ~10 μm to ~5 μm), and compatibilizers are used to make EVOH/PE composites more recyclable without losing barrier performance.

Bio-based and Renewable Feedstocks



PET and EVOH made from bio-based or renewable raw materials are gaining traction. Companies, including major brands, are introducing bio-EVOH grades and collaborating to provide more sustainable packaging solutions .

Smart/Active Packaging Features



Integration of sensors (oxygen, moisture), freshness indicators, QR/NFC traceability, and active packaging components that extend shelf life are trending-especially in food and premium products.

Regulatory Pressure and Recycling Mandates



Laws and regulations (e.g., the EU's packaging and plastic directives, SUP mandates, packaging waste regulation) are pushing brands toward recyclable designs, higher recycled content, and better recycling compatibility. This is influencing design choices, materials used, and R&D direction.

Lightweighting/Material Reduction



Innovations are reducing material use (thinner layers, optimized multi-layer structures) without compromising barrier/safety performance, aiding cost savings and environmental benefits.

Healthcare/Pharmaceutical Uses Expanding



Applications in pharma and healthcare are expanding due to the need for oxygen/moisture barriers, sterilization compatibility, and regulatory safety standards.

If there is anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ ...

What Potentiates the Growth of the PET/EVOH/PE Packaging Materials Market?

The growth in pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging is a major driver for the PET/EVOH/PE packaging materials market, as these industries demand packaging that ensures product safety, integrity, and extended shelf life. PET is widely used for its strength, transparency, and sterilization compatibility, making it ideal for bottles, vials, and medical containers. EVOH plays a critical role by providing exceptional barrier properties against oxygen, gases, and moisture, which is essential for protecting sensitive drugs, biologics, and nutraceuticals.

PE, with its flexibility and cost-effectiveness, is commonly used in films, pouches, and protective layers for medical devices and pharmaceutical products. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements in healthcare push manufacturers to adopt materials that meet safety, sustainability, and recyclability standards while ensuring patient safety. The increasing use of biologics, personalized medicine, and sterile medical supplies further accelerates demand for advanced packaging solutions, positioning PET/EVOH/PE as crucial materials in pharmaceutical packaging innovation .

Limitations and Challenges in the PET/EVOH/PE Packaging Materials Market

The key players operating in the market are facing issues due to rising competition from alternatives and stringent government regulations, which are estimated to restrict the growth of the market. Stringent government regulations on plastics, carbon emissions, and waste disposal increase compliance costs. Rising competition from alternatives such as biodegradable plastics and paper-based packaging reduces market share .

Regional Analysis:

Who is the Leader in the PET/EVOH/PE Packaging Materials Market?

Europe dominates the PET/EVOH/PE packaging materials market due to strong regulatory frameworks that emphasize sustainability, recyclability, and reduced plastic waste. The region has a well-established recycling infrastructure and strict compliance standards, which drive demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions . Growing consumer preference for sustainable and safe packaging in the food, beverage, and healthcare sectors further boosts adoption. Additionally, significant investments in research, innovation, and the use of bio-based raw materials position Europe as a leader in advancing high-performance packaging technologies.

Germany Market Trends

Germany leads the market with advanced recycling infrastructure, strong regulatory enforcement, and high consumer demand for sustainable packaging. Its food and pharmaceutical industries heavily rely on PET and EVOH for safety and extended shelf life.

France Market Trends

France emphasizes eco-friendly packaging through strict government regulations and sustainability goals. The country's growing food and beverage sector and rising preference for recyclable materials drive strong demand.

U.K. Market Trends

The UK market is shaped by circular economy initiatives and regulatory measures targeting plastic waste reduction. High e-commerce penetration further increases the need for durable, lightweight PET and PE packaging solutions.

Spain Market Trends

Spain shows rapid growth due to increasing packaged food consumption and expanding healthcare applications. Investment in bio-based PET and advanced EVOH films supports sustainable packaging adoption in the region.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:



PET Trays Market Intelligence, Benchmarking, Consumer Insights and Growth Strategies - The PET trays market is booming, poised for a revenue surge into the hundreds of millions from 2025 to 2034, driving a revolution in sustainable transportation.

PET Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Dynamics, Competitive Forces and Strategic Pathways - The PET rigid plastic packaging market is accelerating, with forecasts predicting hundreds of millions in revenue growth between 2025 and 2034.

Molded Plastic Packaging Market Competitive Landscape, Key Players & Future Outlook - The molded plastic packaging market is anticipated to grow from USD 294.7 billion in 2025 to USD 450.55 billion by 2034.

Multilayer PET Bottles Market 2025 Sees Asia Pacific Holding Over 41 Percent Market Share - The multilayer PET bottles market is forecast to grow from USD 10.73 billion in 2025 to USD 18.02 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 5.93% from 2025 to 2034.

Packaging Waste Management Market Trends 2025: Plastic Waste Dominates with 40% Share; AI, rPET Projects Boost Outlook - The global packaging waste management market is expected to increase from USD 39.78 billion in 2025 to USD 54.21 billion by 2034.

PET Packaging in Pharmaceutical Market Trends 2025: Stretch Blow Molding and Blister Packs Propel Rapid Growth - The PET packaging in the pharmaceutical market is accelerating, with forecasts predicting hundreds of millions in revenue growth between 2025 and 2034.

North America Packaging Market 2025 Key Players and Competitive Landscape - The North America packaging market is forecasted to expand from USD 333.86 billion in 2025 to USD 488.92 billion by 2034.

Glass-to-Plastic Packaging Market Trends 2025: AI Integration and Bio-PET Bottles Revolutionize Industry - The glass-to-plastic packaging market is booming, poised for a revenue surge into the hundreds of millions from 2025 to 2034.

Recycled Packaging for Apparel Market 2025: Europe Leads, rPET & Mailers Set for Rapid Growth - The recycled packaging for the apparel market is booming, poised for a revenue surge into the hundreds of millions from 2025 to 2034. Cellulose Film Packaging Market Competitive Forces and Leading Players - The cellulose film packaging market is forecast to grow from USD 940.11 million in 2025 to USD 1532.98 million by 2034.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of the Asia Pacific in PET/EVOH/PE Packaging Materials Market?

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for PET/EVOH/PE packaging materials due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the expanding middle-class population, driving demand for packaged food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The region's growing healthcare and e-commerce sectors further boost the need for durable and safe packaging. Additionally, increasing awareness of sustainability, coupled with government initiatives promoting eco-friendly materials, encourages the adoption of recyclable PET and advanced EVOH films. Continuous investments in packaging innovation strengthen the region's growth momentum.

China Market Trends

China leads the region with high demand for packaged food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, supported by its massive consumer base. Strong government regulations on plastic waste are encouraging the adoption of recyclable PET and advanced packaging solutions .

India Market Trends

India's rapid urbanization, rising middle-class population, and booming e-commerce sector are fueling demand for lightweight and affordable packaging. Increasing investment in sustainable packaging also supports the growing use of PET and EVOH materials.

Japan Market Trends

Japan emphasizes high-quality, innovative packaging due to its mature consumer market and strict safety standards. Its focus on sustainability and advanced technology adoption drives significant demand for recyclable PET and high-barrier EVOH films.

How Big is the Success of the North America PET/EVOH/PE Packaging Materials Market?

North America is a notably growing region in the PET/EVOH/PE packaging materials market due to rising demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions driven by strict environmental regulations and consumer awareness. The region's strong food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries require high-barrier packaging for safety and extended shelf life , boosting the adoption of EVOH films and PET containers. Additionally, the rapid growth of e-commerce increases the need for lightweight, durable packaging, while continuous investments in research and bio-based materials further accelerate market expansion.

How Crucial is the Role of Latin America in the PET/EVOH/PE Packaging Materials Market?

The PET/EVOH/PE packaging materials market in Latin America is experiencing notable growth, driven by the rising consumption of packaged food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals amid rapid urbanization and evolving consumer preferences. Increasing disposable incomes and a growing middle class are fueling demand for convenient, safe, and extended shelf-life packaging solutions.

In addition, regulatory initiatives promoting sustainable practices are accelerating the adoption of recyclable PET and high-barrier EVOH films. The rapid expansion of e-commerce is further creating opportunities for lightweight and durable packaging formats, while ongoing investments in advanced packaging technologies strengthen the region's growth trajectory.

Join now to access the latest packaging in industry segmentation insights with our Annual Membership:

How does the Middle East and Africa Impact the PET/EVOH/PE Packaging Materials Market?

The Middle East and Africa present significant growth opportunities in the PET/EVOH/PE packaging materials market, supported by the rapid expansion of the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. Rising urbanization, population growth, and increasing consumer preference for packaged and convenient products are creating strong demand for high-barrier and durable packaging solutions .

Governments in the region are also encouraging sustainable packaging practices, driving interest in recyclable PET and innovative EVOH-based materials. Additionally, the growing influence of modern retail and e-commerce platforms is fueling the need for lightweight, safe, and cost-effective packaging, positioning the region as an emerging growth market.

Segment Outlook

Structure Type Insights

The flexible multilayer film segment dominates the PET/EVOH/PE packaging materials market due to its superior barrier properties, versatility, and cost efficiency. These films effectively protect products from oxygen, moisture, and contaminants, making them ideal for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical applications. Their lightweight nature reduces transportation costs, while their adaptability allows for innovative designs in pouches, sachets, and wraps. Additionally, increasing demand for convenient and sustainable packaging solutions strengthens the adoption of multilayer films across diverse industries, reinforcing their leadership in the market.

The lidding film segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market, driven by rising demand for convenient and secure packaging solutions in the food and pharmaceutical industries. These films provide excellent sealing, tamper resistance, and barrier protection, ensuring product freshness and safety. Their compatibility with a wide range of containers, including trays and cups, enhances their utility in ready-to-eat meals, dairy, and healthcare packaging. Growing consumer preference for portion-controlled and on-the-go products further accelerates the adoption of lidding films.

Application Insights

The food packaging segment dominates the PET/EVOH/PE packaging materials market due to the rising global demand for safe, durable, and longer shelf-life packaging solutions. PET offers strength and clarity, while EVOH provides superior oxygen and gas barrier properties, ensuring food freshness and safety. PE adds flexibility and cost-effectiveness, making it suitable for films, pouches, and wraps. Growing consumption of packaged and processed foods, coupled with the demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging, further reinforces the leadership of this segment in the market.

The pharmaceutical packaging segment is the fastest-growing in the market due to increasing demand for safe, sterile, and high-barrier packaging solutions. EVOH and PET provide excellent protection against oxygen, moisture, and contaminants, ensuring drug stability and efficacy. PE adds flexibility and durability for pouches, blister packs, and bottles. Rising pharmaceutical production, growing biologics and specialty drug markets, and stringent regulatory requirements for packaging safety and compliance are accelerating the adoption of these materials in pharmaceutical applications.

End-Use Industry Insights

The food and beverage segment dominates the PET/EVOH and PE packaging materials market due to the growing global demand for safe, durable, and convenient packaging solutions. PET provides strength and clarity, while EVOH offers superior barrier properties to protect against oxygen, moisture, and contaminants, ensuring product freshness. PE adds flexibility and cost-effectiveness for films, pouches, and wraps. Increasing consumption of packaged and processed foods, coupled with rising consumer preference for sustainable and recyclable packaging, further reinforces the leadership of this segment in the market.

The healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is the fastest-growing in the materials market due to the increasing demand for safe, sterile, and high-barrier packaging solutions. EVOH and PET ensure protection against oxygen, moisture, and contaminants, maintaining the stability and efficacy of drugs and biologics. PE adds flexibility and durability for bottles, pouches, and blister packs. Rising production of pharmaceuticals, biologics, and specialty medicines, along with stringent regulatory requirements for packaging safety and compliance, are driving rapid adoption in this segment.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today:

Distribution Channel Insights

The B2B direct supply segment dominates the PET/EVOH/PE packaging materials market due to its ability to provide manufacturers with timely, bulk, and customized material supplies. Direct supply ensures consistent quality, reduces intermediary costs, and supports large-scale production requirements in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries. Strong relationships between suppliers and end-users allow for tailored solutions, efficient logistics, and regulatory compliance. Additionally, growing industrial demand and preference for streamlined procurement processes reinforce the dominance of the B2B direct supply channel in the market.

The online B2B platform segment is the fastest-growing due to increasing digitization and the demand for convenient, transparent, and efficient procurement. These platforms enable manufacturers to source materials quickly, compare prices, and access a wide range of suppliers globally. Integration with real-time inventory, supply chain tracking, and digital payment solutions enhances operational efficiency. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce, smaller manufacturers, and startups seeking flexible ordering options is driving rapid adoption of online B2B procurement channels.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Market:



In July 2025 , RKW Group, a leading manufacturer of polyolefin-based film solutions, revealed its new innovations in environmentally friendly packaging solutions, new films that have an integrated ethylene-vinyl alcohol (EVOH) barrier. The films set new standards for flexible packaging by providing recyclability and sustainability across a variety of packaging formats and industries due to their enhancement with the newest machine-direction orientation (MDO) technology. In August 2025 , ProAmpac, a world leader in material science and flexible packaging, declares that its ProActive Recycle-Ready polyolefin-based platform, designed especially for high-speed chunk cheese applications, has gone on sale. With this launch, Recycle-Ready dairy packaging has advanced significantly , providing outstanding performance without sacrificing runability or shelf life.

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the PET/EVOH/PE Packaging Materials Market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access Now:

PET/EVOH/PE Packaging Materials Market Players



Amcor Plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Group

Berry Global Inc.

Winpak Ltd.

Constantia Flexibles

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Gualapack Group

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings

Klöckner Pentaplast

Flexopack S.A.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Astrapak Ltd.

Südpack Verpackungen GmbH and Co. KG RPC Group Plc



Global PET/EVOH/PE Packaging Materials Market Segments

By Structure Type



Rigid Multilayer (Trays, Containers, Bottles)

Flexible Multilayer Films (Pouches, Sachets, Wrappers)

Lidding Films

Thermoformable Sheets Bottles and Jars



By Application



Food Packaging (Meat, Dairy, Ready Meals, Baby Food)

Beverage Packaging (Juices, Dairy Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages)

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Personal Care and Cosmetic Packaging

Household and Industrial Chemicals

Pet Food and Animal Nutrition Others



By End-Use Industry



Food and Beverage

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Chemicals and Cleaning Products

Retail/Consumer Goods Pet Care

By Distribution Channel



B2B (Direct to Manufacturers/Converters)

Distributors/Wholesalers Online B2B Platforms



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution:

Become a Valued Research Partner with Us - Schedule a meeting:

Request a Custom Case Study Built Around Your Goals: ...

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:



Find us on Social Platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

Subscribe to Our Newsletter: Towards Sustainable Packaging

Visit Towards Packaging for In-depth Market Insights: Towards Packaging

Read Our Printed Chronicle: Packaging Web Wire

Get ahead of the trends – follow us for exclusive insights and industry updates:

Pinterest | Medium | Tumblr | Hashnode | Bloglovin | LinkedIn – Packaging Web Wire Contact: APAC: +91 9356 9282 04 | Europe: +44 778 256 0738 | North America: +1 8044 4193 44

Towards Packaging, Your Trusted Research and Consulting Partner, Has Been Featured Across Influential Industry Portals - Explore the Coverage:



Flexible Packaging Market - PACKNODE

Is it finally safe to ditch your phone case? I put it to the test

Battery Brands Charge Forward with Plastic-Free Packaging

Why Non-corrugated Boxes Are the Future of Packaging

Ampoules Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach $11.27 Bn by 2034

Flexible plastic pouches projected to boom over the next decade

GLOBAL PET FOOD PACKAGING MARKET SET TO DOUBLE BY 2032

The Skinny on the Skin Packaging Market

Healthcare Goes Green & Sterile

The Different Types of Adhesives for Paper Packaging Child-Resistant Packaging: Cannabis and So Much More



Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out:



Packaging Films Market - Companies Trends 2025 Demand Surges Across APAC and North America

Box and Carton Overwrap Films Market - Drives at 4.5% CAGR

Shrink Label Films Market - Driven by 5.12% CAGR

PCTFE Pharmaceutical Packaging Films Market - 2025 Share, Trends, and Forecast at 5.3% CAGR to 2034

Print-receptive PE films Market - Key Trends, Disruptions and Strategic Imperatives

North America High-Barrier Packaging Films Market - Size and Growth Forecast

Polyhydroxyalkanoates Films Market - 2025 Update: Monolayer Films and Direct B2B Sales Dominate Global Trends

Cling Films Market - Trends Accelerating in 2025 with Long-Term Forecast of USD 2.45 Billion

Sustainable Films for Packaging Market - Analysis 2025: Europe Leads With Strong Eco-Regulations PVC Packaging Film Market - Surges in 2025 with 25% Spike in Flexible Demand and 15% Uptick in Recycled Use