Samsung Solve For Tomorrow 2025 Reveals The 20 Finalist Teams For The Grand Finale
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, September 19, 2025 : Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the Top 20 finalist teams of the 4th edition of its pan-India innovation competition, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025.
The finalists include bright young minds from rural India, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across 12 states, reflecting the programme's vision of encouraging young changemakers to use technology to solve wide-ranging issues in their communities. This year, a 14-year-old qualified as a finalist, an all-girls team entered the final round, and two teams from the North East made it to the Top20.
They are working on innovations such as AI-powered solution to enable people with visual impairment to play chess independently, imaging sensors mounted drones to collect pollution data and create Voxel maps. Besides, ideas include a drone-enabled AI monitoring system for alerting infiltration and security breaches on international borders.
The selected teams presented ideas across four key themes: AI for Safer, Smarter and Inclusive Bharat; Future of Health, Hygiene and Wellbeing in India; Environmental Sustainability via Technology; and Social Change through Sport and Tech: For Education & Better Futures.
"Samsung Solve for Tomorrow becomes bigger, bolder and more creative each year, reaching deeper into rural and remote India and continuing with Samsung's vision of democratizing innovation for a smarter Bharat. The Top 20 finalists represent how technology, when applied with empathy and context, can transform lives, whether in healthcare, sustainability, or inclusive sports. We have seen first-hand how students are using AI to address some of the most pressing healthcare challenges, while leveraging IoT and other emerging technologies to support the elderly and the differently abled, making this year's competition truly inclusive," said SP Chun, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Southwest Asia.
The 2025 edition drew applications from every corner of India with strong regional representation from places such as Cachar (Assam), Banaganapalli (Andhra Pradesh), Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Mahabubnagar (Telangana) and Sundargarh (Odisha).
The top 20 teams emerged from the semi-final phase that concluded recently with 40 teams that attended an experiential, hands-on Prototyping Programme at IIT Delhi's state-of-the-art labs. This phase was conducted in collaboration with Samsung Solve for Tomorrow alumni, featuring a Residential Innovation Bootcamp. A National Pitch Event followed, where the Samsung Jury comprising experts from Samsung R&Ds and Southwest Asia, selected the Top 20 finalist teams (five finalist teams from each theme).
Now, as they advance to the next level, the Top 20 teams will receive one-on-one online mentoring from Samsung experts, FITT and IIT Delhi professors.
Who are the finalists?
Under the theme, AI for a Safer, Smarter, and Inclusive Bharat, teams such as Chakravyuh, Error 404, Passionate Problem Solver, Percevia, and Sicario are reimagining safety and accessibility. Their solutions range from AI-IoT surveillance networks and real-time safety apps for women, to wearable navigation aids and face-recognition devices designed to empower the visually impaired.
In the category, Future of Health, Hygiene, and Well-being in India, the ideas are equally bold and human-centered. Teams like Alchemist, BRHM, HEAR BRIGHT, PARASPEAK, and Pink Brigadiers are pioneering products such as non-invasive tools for early silicosis detection, affordable multi-articulated bionic hands, AI-powered speech recognition tools, and predictive breast health applications that bring early detection and awareness into women's homes.
The theme of Environmental Sustainability via Technology further expands the canvas of impact. Teams like Prithvi Rakshak, Drop of Hope, Renewable Desalination, SmalBlu and VOXMAPS are sharing solutions that include solar-powered water extraction, automated vermicomposting, modular desalination, AI-driven carbon and pollution mapping.
The theme of Social Change through Sport and Tech: For Education & Better Futures has finalists who see change as a real-time event. Teams Next Play AI, Shatranj Swaya Crew, SPORTS4AUTISM, STATUSCODE200, Unity are developing solutions such as gamified therapy tools for autistic children, platforms to discover hidden sporting talent, and voice-enabled chess apps for the visually impaired.
Top 20 finalist teams (five per theme) will receive cumulative INR 20 lakh (INR 1 lakh per team), and every participant (37 in total) will be gifted the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone.
What Lies Ahead?
The journey now heads to the Grand Finale in New Delhi on October 28 and 29, 2025. Before the two action-packed days, the 20 teams will get a dedicated day for prototyping at FITT IIT Delhi. This will be followed by the Grand Finale Pitch Presentation on Day 2. On Day 3, an Investor Meet for all the 20 teams will bring these participants closer to their entrepreneurship journey and finally this edition will culminate with Winner Announcement and Awards Ceremony on October 29.
At the Grand Finale, the four winning teams (one from each theme) will collectively receive a grant of INR 1 crore from Samsung for incubation at IIT Delhi, enabling them to nurture their ideas into market-ready solutions.
About Samsung Solve for Tomorrow
Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a global problem-solving platform where youth around the world use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) to build a better future together. Since 2010, 2.9 million youth in 68 countries have grown as global innovators through this programme. To explore more about Samsung's global CSR programmes, visit our [CSR webpage].
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.
Other articles by Samsung
The finalists include bright young minds from rural India, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across 12 states, reflecting the programme's vision of encouraging young changemakers to use technology to solve wide-ranging issues in their communities. This year, a 14-year-old qualified as a finalist, an all-girls team entered the final round, and two teams from the North East made it to the Top20.
They are working on innovations such as AI-powered solution to enable people with visual impairment to play chess independently, imaging sensors mounted drones to collect pollution data and create Voxel maps. Besides, ideas include a drone-enabled AI monitoring system for alerting infiltration and security breaches on international borders.
The selected teams presented ideas across four key themes: AI for Safer, Smarter and Inclusive Bharat; Future of Health, Hygiene and Wellbeing in India; Environmental Sustainability via Technology; and Social Change through Sport and Tech: For Education & Better Futures.
"Samsung Solve for Tomorrow becomes bigger, bolder and more creative each year, reaching deeper into rural and remote India and continuing with Samsung's vision of democratizing innovation for a smarter Bharat. The Top 20 finalists represent how technology, when applied with empathy and context, can transform lives, whether in healthcare, sustainability, or inclusive sports. We have seen first-hand how students are using AI to address some of the most pressing healthcare challenges, while leveraging IoT and other emerging technologies to support the elderly and the differently abled, making this year's competition truly inclusive," said SP Chun, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Southwest Asia.
The 2025 edition drew applications from every corner of India with strong regional representation from places such as Cachar (Assam), Banaganapalli (Andhra Pradesh), Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), Mahabubnagar (Telangana) and Sundargarh (Odisha).
The top 20 teams emerged from the semi-final phase that concluded recently with 40 teams that attended an experiential, hands-on Prototyping Programme at IIT Delhi's state-of-the-art labs. This phase was conducted in collaboration with Samsung Solve for Tomorrow alumni, featuring a Residential Innovation Bootcamp. A National Pitch Event followed, where the Samsung Jury comprising experts from Samsung R&Ds and Southwest Asia, selected the Top 20 finalist teams (five finalist teams from each theme).
Now, as they advance to the next level, the Top 20 teams will receive one-on-one online mentoring from Samsung experts, FITT and IIT Delhi professors.
Who are the finalists?
Under the theme, AI for a Safer, Smarter, and Inclusive Bharat, teams such as Chakravyuh, Error 404, Passionate Problem Solver, Percevia, and Sicario are reimagining safety and accessibility. Their solutions range from AI-IoT surveillance networks and real-time safety apps for women, to wearable navigation aids and face-recognition devices designed to empower the visually impaired.
In the category, Future of Health, Hygiene, and Well-being in India, the ideas are equally bold and human-centered. Teams like Alchemist, BRHM, HEAR BRIGHT, PARASPEAK, and Pink Brigadiers are pioneering products such as non-invasive tools for early silicosis detection, affordable multi-articulated bionic hands, AI-powered speech recognition tools, and predictive breast health applications that bring early detection and awareness into women's homes.
The theme of Environmental Sustainability via Technology further expands the canvas of impact. Teams like Prithvi Rakshak, Drop of Hope, Renewable Desalination, SmalBlu and VOXMAPS are sharing solutions that include solar-powered water extraction, automated vermicomposting, modular desalination, AI-driven carbon and pollution mapping.
The theme of Social Change through Sport and Tech: For Education & Better Futures has finalists who see change as a real-time event. Teams Next Play AI, Shatranj Swaya Crew, SPORTS4AUTISM, STATUSCODE200, Unity are developing solutions such as gamified therapy tools for autistic children, platforms to discover hidden sporting talent, and voice-enabled chess apps for the visually impaired.
Top 20 finalist teams (five per theme) will receive cumulative INR 20 lakh (INR 1 lakh per team), and every participant (37 in total) will be gifted the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone.
What Lies Ahead?
The journey now heads to the Grand Finale in New Delhi on October 28 and 29, 2025. Before the two action-packed days, the 20 teams will get a dedicated day for prototyping at FITT IIT Delhi. This will be followed by the Grand Finale Pitch Presentation on Day 2. On Day 3, an Investor Meet for all the 20 teams will bring these participants closer to their entrepreneurship journey and finally this edition will culminate with Winner Announcement and Awards Ceremony on October 29.
At the Grand Finale, the four winning teams (one from each theme) will collectively receive a grant of INR 1 crore from Samsung for incubation at IIT Delhi, enabling them to nurture their ideas into market-ready solutions.
About Samsung Solve for Tomorrow
Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a global problem-solving platform where youth around the world use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) to build a better future together. Since 2010, 2.9 million youth in 68 countries have grown as global innovators through this programme. To explore more about Samsung's global CSR programmes, visit our [CSR webpage].
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.
Company :-Weber Shandwick
User :- Aditi Srivastava
Email :...
Other articles by Samsung
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment