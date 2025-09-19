Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Moi Carries Out Security Campaign In Sabah Al-Salem


2025-09-19 09:04:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Interior carried out a security and traffic campaign in Sabah Al-Salem to arrest wanted persons and outlaws.
In a press statement on Friday, the Ministry said that its campaign, which aimed to enhance security and traffic discipline, led to the arrest of several residency, labor, and traffic law violators.
Various violations were recorded during the campaign, with legal action taken against the violators, the statement added.
The campaign was conducted upon the directives of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, and under the supervision of Acting Undersecretary of the ministry Major General Ali Al-Adwani.
The ministry said that its security and traffic campaigns will continue across various areas to ensure the safety of all, reaffirming its commitment to enforcing the law equally and without exception. (end)
