Premier Sport Psychology Expands To Southwest Florida, Bringing Elite Mental Performance Services To The Region

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Sport Psychology, a nationally recognized leader in mental performance and wellness services for athletes and competitors at every level, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Southwest Florida . This expansion brings Premier's comprehensive suite of sport psychology services to athletes, teams, and organizations throughout the region.Since 2009, Premier Sport Psychology has built a reputation for excellence by working with Olympic athletes, professional sports teams, collegiate programs, and youth organizations. Their services encompass mental skills training, leadership development, mental health counseling, and performance assessments, all tailored to help individuals and teams achieve peak performance and well-being."Our mission has always been to support athletes in reaching their full potential both on and off the field," said Dr. Justin Anderson, founder of Premier Sport Psychology. "Expanding into Southwest Florida allows us to extend our reach and provide these vital services to a new community of athletes and performers."The new Southwest Florida location will operate within X3 Performance and Physical Therapy, a state-of-the-art performance and training facility in Fort Myers. This collaboration provides athletes with an integrated environment combining world-class physical therapy and training resources and Premier's expertise in mental performance.The new Southwest Florida location will offer:- Individual and team mental performance sessions.- Group workshops and presentations on performance optimization and mental health.- Comprehensive assessments to accelerate awareness and growth.Premier's team of licensed sport psychologists and certified mental performance consultants are equipped to work with clients across various sports and performance domains. With PSYPACT certification, they can also provide services to clients in participating states via telehealth platforms.For more information about the Southwest Florida location and to schedule a consultation, please visit or contact us atAbout Premier Sport PsychologyPremier Sport Psychology helps athletes thrive both on and off the field. We provide sport psychology and performance services - including mindset training and counseling - to professional, Olympic, elite, collegiate, high school, amateur, and youth athletes. Dedicated to supporting optimal performance, mental health, and enjoyment, we offer individual and group sessions, workshops, and assessments, along with our proprietary tools - the Mindset Assessment and Mindset Program App - designed to foster growth, resilience, and success for individuals and organizations alike. Our mission is to help athletes reach peak performance and sustain it throughout their sport and life endeavors.

Chad Rasmussen

Premier Sport Psychology, PLLC

+1 952-835-8513

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.