Throwback: When Salman Khan Talked About Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan's Marriage

Aishwarya Rai, was once reportedly in a relationship with Salman Khan. Years later, Salman opened up about Aishwarya's marriage to Abhishek Bachchan in an old interview that resurfaced online.

Aishwarya Rai, now married to actor Abhishek Bachchan, was reportedly in a relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan before tying the knot with Abhishek in 2007. Their romance reportedly ended around 2002, and neither Salman nor Aishwarya has openly discussed their past relationship until Salman shared some candid thoughts in an old interview that has resurfaced recently.

In the interview, Salman was asked whether he was harsh with Aishwarya during their relationship. He replied thoughtfully,“What can I say about that, sir? I believe your personal life is your own. If I defend this, it's like denying someone was a part of your life.” This remark hinted at the respect and complexity involved in their past.

Salman also spoke about Aishwarya's marriage to Abhishek Bachchan, saying,“It's best to stay silent. She's married into a great family now. I'm happy she's with Abhishek; he's a great guy. You want your ex to be happy, so there's no guilt on your head.” His words reflected maturity and goodwill despite the past.

The old interview has recently gained attention on social media, reminding fans of the respectful way Salman talked about Aishwarya's personal life and marriage. The trio, Salman, Aishwarya, and Abhishek, continue to be admired by fans for their professionalism and grace.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan remain one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, often praised for their strong family values and successful careers. Salman Khan's open and respectful remarks about their relationship serve as a reminder of the respect celebrities often maintain in their personal lives.