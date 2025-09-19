Wellness Tourism Market 2025 Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: USD 1.6 Trillion Revenue By 2030, Claims AMR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Based on location, the domestic segment held the major share of 65.1% of the wellness tourism market in 2020.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wellness tourism market generated $801.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,592.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Rise in interest of travelers to know the culture and interact with the local people, inclination toward unique and exotic holiday experiences, and surge in trend of online bookings drive the growth of the global wellness tourism market. However, variations in socio-economic conditions hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of new destinations and massive investments for building a better infrastructure create new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Copy Of Report@Based on service type, the lodging segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding around one-fifth of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the shopping segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on location, the domestic segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global wellness tourism market, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the international segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global wellness tourism market analyzed in the research include Accor S.AFour Seasons Hotels Ltd.Canyon RanchHyatt Hotels CorporationHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.Omni Hotels & ResortsMarriott International, Inc.Radisson Hospitality, Inc.PRAVASSARancho La Puerta Inc.Schedule a Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @Key findings of the studyBy service type, the lodging segment held the highest share, accounting for 20.6% of the global wellness tourism industry in 2020.Based on location, the domestic segment held the major share of 65.1% of the market in 2020.Based on travelers type, the primary segment witness an exponential growth rate of 8.7% during the forecast periodNorth America held the major share in the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.Key benefits for stakeholdersThe report provides quantitative analysis of the current wellness tourism market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing wellness tourism market opportunity.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size & segmentation assist to determine the market potential.The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the wellness tourism market.Buy Now-Similar Reports in Consumer Goods IndustryTourism event marketAustralia Adventure Tourism MarketDomestic Tourism MarketCulinary Tourism Market

