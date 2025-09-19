Avocado Oil Market Size To Worth USD 1,134.81 Million By 2032 CAGR Of 7.48% During 2024-2032

Avocado Oil Market Size

The avocado oil market report covers key companies such as La Tourangelle, Inc. (California, U.S.), Proteco Gold Pty Ltd. (Queensland, Australia), and Others.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview-The global avocado oil market size was USD 604.76 million in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 637.42 million in 2024 to USD 1,134.81 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.48% over the 2024-2032 period. North America dominated the avocado oil market with a market share of 50.88% in 2023. Moreover, the avocado oil market size in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 293.27 million by 2032, driven by growing popularity of the product among U.S. consumers due to its nutritional and technological characteristics.Get a Free Sample Research PDF:LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:.Spectrum Organics Products, LLC (Oregon, U.S.).Bella Vado Inc. (California, U.S.).The Village Press (New York, New York).La Tourangelle, Inc. (California, U.S.).Proteco Gold Pty Ltd. (Queensland, Australia).Sesajal S.A de C.V. (JALISCO, Mexico).Grupo Industrial Batellero (Lerma de Villada, Mexico).Grove Avocado Oil (Bay of Plenty Region, New Zealand).Cibaria International (California, U.S.).Olivado USA (Florida, U.S.)Segments-On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into blend, pure/refined oil, virgin oil, and extra virgin oil. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and medicinal formulations, food and beverages, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Report Coverage-.It provides a comprehensive market analysis..It assesses the various growth strategies adopted by major market players..It highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic..It includes the latest industry developments..It covers a detailed analysis of the various market segments such as type, application, and regions.Drivers & Restraints-Increasing Emphasis on Organic Oil Production to Boost Market GrowthThe growing consumers' preference for healthy food boosts the demand for organic food products. Avocado oil comprises high contents of good fats and lower saturated fat content, making it one of the best oils to consume. This bolsters the emphasis on organic oil production and is expected to fuel the avocado oil market growth.The rising technological developments in product manufacturing to enhance product quality & yield and reduce pollution are anticipated to amplify the market growth in the forthcoming years. The developments in extraction technology are expected to complement the market growth.Additionally, the rising preference for recyclable oil packaging to reduce environmental impact and greenhouse gasses is projected to be a key trend positively influencing the market growth. The rising adoption of bag-in-box packaging is expected to offer lucrative growth for the market.However, easily available alternatives may impede the market growth.Frequently Asked Questions1. What is the projected growth for the global avocado oil market?The market is forecast to experience robust growth, with projections to exceed USD 1,134.81 million by 2032. This expansion is anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 7.48%.2. What are the key growth drivers for the avocado oil market?Increasing consumer awareness of its health benefits, such as high monounsaturated fats, is a primary driver. Its rising popularity and application in the cosmetics and personal care industry also fuel market demand.3. Which regions dominate the global avocado oil market?North America currently leads the market, driven by high health consciousness and demand in the United States. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also key regions showing significant and rapid growth.4. What are the current market trends for avocado oil?A major trend is the rising consumer preference for organic, cold-pressed, and extra virgin avocado oil. There is also a growing emphasis on sustainable sourcing and clean-label products within the industry.Regional Insights-Growing Product Popularity to Fuel Growth in North AmericaNorth America is anticipated to attain the largest avocado oil market share. The growing product popularity due to its technological and nutritional attributes, such as high oleic fatty acid contents and vitamin E, is propelling the market growth.Asia Pacific is projected to witness remarkable growth in the global market. The increasing product popularity across Japan, China, and other countries is a key factor boosting the region's market growth. The Chinese government plans to increase avocado production due to easy raw material availability.South America and Europe are expected to exhibit substantial growth due to increasing product demand from personal care, cosmetics, and food industries. Product innovation and technological developments are anticipated to be vital for the market growth.The Middle East & Africa is predicted to exhibit sluggish growth due to low product awareness and marketing.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:Competitive Landscape-Key Players Launch New Products to Acquire GrowthThe market comprises various key players operating domestically and internationally. Olivado USA, Spectrum Organics Products, Grove Avocado oil, and la Tourangelle Inc. are a few key players with the maximum market share. They adopt acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and other strategies to garner growth. They emphasize product innovation, packaging improvements, and market research to improve product functionality and improve their market positions. For instance, in July 2021, Stonewall Kitchen, a U.S.-based brand, launched several products, including olive oil and avocado oil blend from Napa Valley Naturals.KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:.In January 2024, Chosen Foods, one of the leading American avocado oil brand, introduced its new 100% avocado sensual massage oil during the Valentine's Day period. This new product would available on the company's website for a limited time period..In October 2021, U.S.-based brand, Jackson's Honest, expanded its snack portfolio of sweet potato chips with new packaging. In addition to the company's original Sea Salt with Coconut Oil chips, the lineup contains three new flavors made with avocado oil: Spicy Tomatillo, Sea Salt, and Carolina BBQ.Read Related Insights:Single Malt Scotch Whisky Market Size, Share, Trends, 2032Natural Carotenoids Market Size, Share, Analysis, 2032

