Opex First KSA 2025 Unites Leaders Through Operational Excellence

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The inaugural OpEx First KSA 2025 Summit concluded in Riyadh with resounding success, uniting senior government officials, industry leaders, and global innovators to chart the next phase of Saudi Arabia's transformation journey. As the Kingdom accelerates efforts to realize ambitions, the event served as the nation's first dedicated platform for operational excellence, setting the tone for a future built on efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.

The summit opened with the Saudi national anthem and welcome remarks before delegates were introduced to a thought-provoking keynote on industrial automation and the role of advanced technologies in scaling efficiency across vital industries.

Eng. AbdulRazzag Al Aujan, H.E. Ministry of Finance Advisor added,“Operational Excellence is not a passing administrative practice. It is a structured philosophy and a deep-rooted organizational culturefounded on discipline, mastery, and excellence in execution. It seeks to maximize efficiency, enhance effectiveness, and create value at every level. It is a continuous journey of improvement and innovation tha t places customer experience and service quality at the heart of decision-making. It inspires teams to embrace creativity, ownership, and agility in adapting to challenges and opportunities alike. OpexFirst KSA 2025 is a dedicated platform for discussing all the current trends and challenges and uniting the leaders and visionaries of continuous improvement.”

From the outset, discussions underscored the importance of operational excellence as a catalyst for achieving economic diversification, enhancing competitiveness, and strengthening public-private synergies.

Throughout the day, sessions delved into data-driven decision-making, digital transformation, and the integration of artificial intelligence and automation into core operations.

At the event, Kafaa, a leading Saudi consulting firm in Operational Excellence, announced a strategic partnership with TeamAssurance to launch OELeap, a next-generation platform designed to transform the way factories achieve operational excellence in the Kingdom.

“This partnership with TeamAssurance brings together global best practices and local expertise to empower Saudi factories with tools that drive efficiency, competitiveness, and sustainable excellence,” said Eng. Majed Almeleak, CEO and Board Member at Kafaa.

Yasmin Bin Mobki, General Manager of Privatization, and PMO, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reiterated,“The OpEx First KSA 2025 Summit was an excellent platform for exchanging knowledge and experiences on operational excellence. I was pleased to contribute to the panel discussion on how organizations can embed innovation and empower their people to sustain transformation. Summits like this are vital for driving collective learning and accelerating progress toward Vision 2030”

The conference also spotlighted awards and a workshop by the King Saud University on Business Process Improvement. Other topics covered are sustainability, examining how Saudi Arabia's giga-projects are embedding green innovation in line with the Saudi Green Initiative and the nation's net-zero 2060 targets.

Distinguished speakers from leading organizations such as Ministry of Finance, HRSD, SIPCHEM, Roads General Authority, EXPRO, Red Sea Global, Ma'aden amongst many other renowned entities and ministries, contributed insights on how operational excellence principles are shaping workforce transformation, strengthening supply chains, and ensuring long-term resilience in an evolving global economy.

In addition to the strategic sessions, the summit offered delegates an exclusive exhibition tour and networking opportunities, fostering partnerships designed to accelerate transformation and unlock new opportunities for growth.

For instance, as Gold Sponsor of OpEx First KSA 2025, Cyborg Automation Hub is proud to help organizations advance Saudi Vision 2030 by uniting AI, automation at scale, and process intelligence into real operational results. Together with their ecosystem partners, they are enabling transparent, sustainable, and resilient automation across Saudi industry

OpEx First KSA 2025 closed with an awards ceremony recognising the leaders in operational excellence in the Saudi, followed by a strong call to action, affirming that operational excellence is not only a management framework but a national imperative for achieving Vision 2030 and positioning Saudi Arabia as a global hub for innovationand sustainable development.