China Hopes Iran Weather Current Unrest
(MENAFN) China urged calm on Monday as tensions rose over U.S. threats of military action against Iran, with Beijing calling for respect of sovereignty and stability in the Middle East.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters that "China hopes that the Iranian government and people can overcome the current difficult situation and maintain national stability."
The remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday his administration is weighing "some very strong options," including possible military intervention, amid reports of unrest inside Iran.
Mao stressed that Beijing "has always opposed interference in other countries' internal affairs, and advocated that the sovereignty and security of all nations should be fully protected by international law."
She added that China rejects the use or threat of force in global affairs, urging all sides to "do more to contribute to peace and stability in the Middle East."
