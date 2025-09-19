ELYSIAN Founder Karen Floyd's Catwalk Furbaby Returns With Film, Fashion & Philanthropy To NYFW

Elysian Logo (Image credit: ELYSIAN)

The New York City Documentary Premiere of Catwalk Furbaby 2 Highlighted Designers, Models, Rescue Animals & Charities in Action

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What began as a groundbreaking runway concept during New York Fashion Week has stepped into the spotlight on film. ELYSIAN Impact hosted the New York premiere of Catwalk Furbaby 2, a documentary that captures the glamour, grit, and generosity behind its acclaimed fashion-meets-philanthropy showcase at the beginning of New York Fashion Week at Sony Hall.Conceived by ELYSIAN Founder Karen Floyd, Catwalk Furbaby has quickly grown into one of Fashion Week's most innovative events, pairing couture and creativity with a mission to support animal welfare and a broad spectrum of charitable causes. The evening began with a red carpet at Sony Hall in the heart of Times Square at 7:30 PM where guests gathered to experience the first public screening of Catwalk Furbaby 2. The documentary chronicles the designers, models, rescue animals, and charitable partners who came together to redefine what it means to use fashion as a force for good.The documentary profiled charities and their invaluable work as a force for good including NYC Second Chance Rescue, New York Women's Foundation, Animal Ashram, Center for Family Services Palm Beach County (Old Bags Luncheon), Silverstein Dream Foundation, Rescue Dogs Rock NYC, Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, the ROOT Brands.Notable Attendees included: Karen Floyd, Dr. Christina Rahm, Thomas Canestraro, Michele Ashkin, Lisa Blanco, Roberta Ashkin, Alexander Montesantos, Rachel Donohue, and Chrissy Joi.About ELYSIAN:ELYSIAN is a luxury lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering women through storytelling, mentorship, and philanthropy. With a focus on Aspiring Women and Inspiring Women, ELYSIAN is committed to fostering connections, celebrating achievements, and creating positive change. Through its philanthropic arm, ELYSIAN Impact, the publication has disbursed over $17 million to support initiatives for women, children, animals, service, and the environment.For more information, please visitIG: @readelysian | F: ReadElysian | Y: @ELYSIANMagazine

