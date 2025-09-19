DUSU's Legacy - From Arun Jaitley To Rekha Gupta, Student Polls That Shaped Political Leaders
Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was a DUSU president from 1974 to 1975. He rose to prominence during Emergency when he participated in demonstrations against the imposition in 1975 by Indira Gandhi.
He was arrested and spent 19 months in detention. Later, Arun Jaitley went on to become the defense and finance minister. He was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan.Rekha Gupta
Rekha Gupta served as the DUSU president from 1996 to 97. She made history by becoming Delhi's Chief Minister in 2025. She was also elected the general secretary of Delhi BJP.
She was also pitted by the BJP as the MCD mayoral candidate against AAP's Shelly Oberoi in 2022.Ajay Maken
In 1985, Ajay Maken became the first NSUI candidate to win a direct election as President of the DUSU, and was also the first final-year B.Sc. Chemistry (Hons.) student to hold the position. Also Read | DUSU Election Results 2025: ABVP vs NSUI vs Left – Who won, and by how many votes? Final victory margins here
A three-time Member of Parliament and three-time MLA in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, he also served as a minister in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cabinet.Vijay Goel
An alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Vijay Goel was the ABVP treasurer in 1974–1975. Vijay Goel was the DUSU president in 1977. He was also jailed during Emergency.
He was elected to 11th Lok Sabha from Sadar and to 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from Chandni Chowk. Vijay Goel served as Minister of State for Labour, Parliamentary Affairs, Statistics & Programme Implementation, and Youth Affairs & Sports in the Vajpayee government until 2004.DUSU election result 2025
The DUSU election contest is for four positions – president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary. In DUSU election 2025, BJP-affiliated student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clinched the president post with its candidate Aryan Maan securing 28,821 votes . His rival, NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, managed to grab 12,645 votes. The Left-backed AISA-SFI candidate Anjali stood third with 5,385 votes.
