Coinex: 8 Years Of Long-Termism In The Crypto Industry

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx, the global cryptocurrency exchange backed by ViaBTC Group, today announced the celebration of its 8th anniversary in September 2025 , a milestone that underscores its resilience and long-term vision in the fast-changing crypto industry. Since its founding in 2017, CoinEx has prioritized security, transparency, and sustainable growth-transforming from a startup exchange into a trusted global brand now serving over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions.

What does eight years mean in the cryptocurrency industry? In a sector defined by rapid iteration and survival of the fittest, eight years is more than just the passage of time-it is proof of resilience, trust, and brand depth. Since its founding in 2017, CoinEx , backed by the global mining giant ViaBTC Group, has operated steadily under a philosophy of long-termism. Over the years, it has evolved into a global crypto brand with substance, warmth, and credibility.

Backed by ViaBTC: Trust at Its Core

CoinEx's confidence stems from its parent company. ViaBTC Group , founded in 2016, is one of the world's leading mining pools, maintaining top rankings in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and other major networks for years. This deep technical foundation and strong risk control capabilities provide CoinEx with a unique level of security and reliability.

For example, in 2021, when several major exchanges suffered losses of hundreds of millions due to hacks, CoinEx remained untouched by major security incidents. Its combination of“group backing + proprietary technology” created an unmatched resilience, giving users confidence to entrust their assets long-term.









Eight Years of Steady Operations: Time Builds Brand Depth

Unlike many exchanges chasing aggressive expansion, CoinEx has spent the past eight years consistently prioritizing security, transparency, and long-term growth .



Transparency : CoinEx was among the first to launch monthly Proof of Reserve reports, allowing users to independently verify that reserves fully match liabilities. This practice set an industry benchmark.



Security : While giants like FTX and Celsius collapsed due to mismanagement or misuse of customer funds, CoinEx continued to run stably with no signs of overexposure.

Compliance : CoinEx has proactively pursued regulatory licenses in markets like Hong Kong and Lithuania, laying a solid foundation for its global strategy.



In an industry marked by volatility, CoinEx demonstrates that stability itself can be the most powerful differentiator. Eight years of safe and transparent operations have created a brand identity built on reliability and endurance.





Localized Operations: Winning User Trust Globally

CoinEx's global strategy emphasizes localization . Today, CoinEx serves users in over 200 countries and regions, with particularly strong traction in Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

For example:



In Vietnam and the Philippines , CoinEx has hosted crypto education events to help young users understand both the risks and opportunities of blockchain.



In Africa , CoinEx Charity donated Starlink satellite internet to schools, solving connectivity issues in rural areas and bridging the digital divide.

In Latin America , CoinEx has built Spanish-language content and community channels, helping local users adopt crypto tools within familiar cultural and linguistic contexts.



This localized approach avoids the pitfalls of a one-size-fits-all global strategy and instead builds deep user affinity and long-term loyalty.

Product Iteration: Striking a Balance Between Speed and Stability

Another hallmark of CoinEx is its ability to iterate quickly while remaining stable .



Trading features : In the past three years, CoinEx has rolled out automated market makers (AMM), copy trading, and cross-chain asset management to meet the needs of both advanced traders and beginners.



Financial products : CoinEx Earn has consistently ranked among the industry's most competitive in APYs, with flexible and fixed-term options adapting to market shifts.

User experience : CoinEx embraces the philosophy of “Making Crypto Simple” , offering an intuitive interface and streamlined logic that lowers entry barriers for new users.



Unlike platforms that prioritize“doing everything” at the expense of stability, CoinEx has struck a balance: iterate fast enough to stay competitive, but never compromise reliability.

Industry Engagement: Building Brand Presence

CoinEx also understands that brand influence extends beyond products and services. In recent years, CoinEx has actively participated in and sponsored global flagship events such as Token2049, Coinfest Asia, and Paris Blockchain Week .

For example, at Token2049 Singapore in 2024, CoinEx not only hosted an exhibition booth but also organized side events, engaging with projects, investors, and developers worldwide. Such active participation amplifies CoinEx's visibility and establishes it as a professional, globally respected player.





Long-Termism: CoinEx's Brand DNA

In a world where short-term gains often dominate, long-termism has become CoinEx's unique brand DNA. The company builds trust through transparency and security, earns user loyalty through localized services, adds brand depth through time, and enhances warmth through charitable initiatives.

By choosing steady accumulation over short-term hype, CoinEx has carved out its own path in a noisy, fast-changing industry.

Conclusion

Over the past eight years, CoinEx has grown from a startup exchange into a global brand defined by ViaBTC's foundation, steady operations, localized strategies, and long-term vision . For users, CoinEx is not just a trading platform but also a bridge-linking trust, time, and community across the world.

In the crypto industry, true brand power comes not from chasing fleeting trends, but from standing the test of time. CoinEx has proven itself to be not a sprinter chasing short-term wins, but a marathoner dedicated to long-term success.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

