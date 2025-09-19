B2gold Advances Mali, Namibian Gold Production Ahead Of African Mining Week (AMW) 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Canadian mining company B2Gold has set its 2025 gold production guidance at 970,000 to 1,075,000 ounces , with the bulk of output driven by its African operations. With key projects in Mali and Namibia, the company is advancing operations under efforts to unlock greater value from Africa's gold market.

B2Gold is expected to highlight these projects at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) conference – Africa's premier gathering for mining stakeholders, taking place from October 1–3, 2025 in Cape Town. John Roos , Country Manager of B2Gold Namibia, will join the Africa's Gold Economy: Value, Processing and Global Market Positioning panel, where he is expected to provide an update on the company's production plans. The event will also spotlight Africa's broader gold opportunities, connecting investors with key projects.

B2Gold has set bold production targets for its Namibian and Mali projects. In Namibia, the Otjikoto Mine is forecast to produce 185,000 to 205,000 ounces . B2Gold has approved the development of the Antelope underground deposit at Otjikoto Mine, which will extend the mine's life and increase output. The company plans to invest at least $ 105 million in 2026–2027 , targeting an additional 110,000 ounces annually .

In Mali, the Fekola Complex is expected to deliver 515,000 to 550,000 ounces . The company aims to secure an exploration permit for the Fekola Regional deposits by the end of Q3, 2025, with first production anticipated in early 2026. The project is expected to add approximately 180,000 ounces per year over its initial five years. B2Gold has already advanced the Fekola Mine with an underground facility, licensed by the Malian government in July 2025, where mining operations are underway.

At AMW 2025, Roos will share the stage with key African gold market stakeholders – including representatives from the Chamber of Mines of Mali, South Africa's Rand Refinery, Araina Resources, Ghana's Typhoon, Goldfields and many more. The panel will not only provide insight into ongoing projects but address key challenges and opportunities across the continent's gold market.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

About African Mining Week:

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting ... .