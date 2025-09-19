59% Of Ukrainians Trust Zelensky, According To KIIS
In early August, the level of trust and distrust in the head of state was 58% and 35%, respectively. The balance reached +23%.
In early May, 74% of respondents expressed trust in Zelensky – immediately after the signing of the Ukraine–United States Mineral Resources Agreement and on the eve of negotiations in Istanbul.Read also: Ukraine proposes major drone and weapons deals to U.S. – Zelensky
In December last year, the level of trust reached 52%, which was the lowest figure recorded after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky is more popular in the United States than U.S. President Donald Trump.
First photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment