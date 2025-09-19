59% Of Ukrainians Trust Zelensky, According To KIIS

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology from September 2 to 14 this year, Ukrinform reports.

In early August, the level of trust and distrust in the head of state was 58% and 35%, respectively. The balance reached +23%.

In early May, 74% of respondents expressed trust in Zelensky – immediately after the signing of the Ukraine–United States Mineral Resources Agreement and on the eve of negotiations in Istanbul.

Ukraine proposes major drone and weapons deals to U.S. – Zelensky

In December last year, the level of trust reached 52%, which was the lowest figure recorded after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky is more popular in the United States than U.S. President Donald Trump.

First photo: Office of the President