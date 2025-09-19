Hilsha Festival Returns To Intercontinental Dhaka

D haka: Hilsha-celebrated as the“King of Fish” and the national pride of Bangladesh-makes its return to InterContinental Dhaka. Following last year's success, the“Great Hilsha Festival” once again is delighting food enthusiasts at the hotel's signature restaurant Elements Global Dining from September 18 to 27.

The culinary celebration is showcasing an extensive array of authentic Hilsha preparations alongside beloved Bengali classics. Guests can indulge in signature dishes such as Ilish Pulao, Shorisha Ilish, Ilish Korma, Whole Hilsha Tandoori, Fried Hilsha, Ilish Khichuri, Ilish Paturi, Ilish Lej Bhorta, Hilsha Do Piaza, Ilish Potol Curry, and innovative fusion creations like Curried Hilsha Sushi and Hilsha Egg Pizza.







Complementing the Hilsha delicacies, the buffet also features timeless favorites including Mutton Kacchi Biryani, Beef Kala Bhuna, Mutton Nihari, assorted bhortas, traditional desserts, and more.

The buffet dinner is priced at BDT 9,500 net per person, with an exciting Buy One Get Three (B1G3) offer available through selected bank cards.

Guests who are unable to avail card offers can instantly join IHG One Rewards to enjoy an exclusive 25 percent Food and Beverage discount at InterContinental Dhaka and across IHG Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

