Kartik Aaryan Captures Burj Khalifa In Dubai, Adds A Witty Twist

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan shared a playful photo from his Dubai trip, featuring the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Adding his signature humor, he captioned the image,“There is a Khalifa in my phone. In the image, Kartik is seen holding his phone while looking behind at Burj Khalifa. The actor looks uber cool in a casual tee, sporting a beard look.

Meanwhile, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' recently made headlines after posting on Instagram, arriving slightly late to the celebrations of PM Modi's 75th birthday. Kartik shared a throwback photo showing him alongside director Imtiaz Ali, filmmaker Karan Johar, producer Dinesh Vijan, and PM Modi, who was captured from behind in the frame. He wrote in the caption,“Happy Birthday @narendramodi sir Sir ek aur saal nikal gaya Is Backfie se hi kaam chala raha hu (sic)”.

The photo dates back to 2019, captured during the inauguration of Mumbai's National Museum of Indian Cinema. Kartik Aaryan struck a“backfie” with Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, and Dinesh Vijan. PM Modi responded to the post with a playful message.“Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion.”

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actor made his acting debut in 2011 with“Pyaar Ka Punchnama.” He rose to fame with his performance in movies like, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and 'Luka Chuppi.'

The actor has recently completed shooting for his upcoming film, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.' A few days ago, Kartik had shared the new release date of his film on Instagram, writing,“Your last day of the year is with us #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025 !! The year ends but Love Begins.”

The upcoming romantic drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans, also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. The movie marks Panday's second collaboration with Aaryan after 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.' Produced jointly by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the highly anticipated drama is slated for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026.