The 10Th Kubuqi International Desert Forum Held In Ordos: Ordos Showcases Desert Control Achievements To The World

On September 17, the two-day 10th Kubuqi International Desert Forum concluded in Ordos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Participants reached the Consensus of the 10th Kubuqi International Desert Forum. The consensus proposes scientifically designating prohibited protection zones, systematic restoration zones, and rational utilization zones to combat desertification where it is feasible and necessary. It calls for enhanced global action by integrating grassland conservation and restoration into the core agenda of global ecological governance, promoting cooperation and experience exchange in grassland ecological restoration technologies, advocating for the establishment of an International Grassland Alliance, and supporting the creation of an International Grassland Day.

During the forum, Ordos showcased to the world the achievements of its "Four Lines of Desert Control" -- green belts for sand fixation, warping dams for soil conservation, photovoltaic sand control belts that balance ecological and economic benefits, and shelter forests to halt desertification expansion. This systematic governance model has successfully reduced sediment flow into the Yellow River from 27 million tons to 4 million tons, achieving a 40% restoration rate in the Kubuqi Desert and over 80% in the Mu Us Sandy Land, garnering widespread recognition and acclaim.

