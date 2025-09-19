The 10Th Kubuqi International Desert Forum Held In Ordos: Ordos Showcases Desert Control Achievements To The World
During the forum, Ordos showcased to the world the achievements of its "Four Lines of Desert Control" -- green belts for sand fixation, warping dams for soil conservation, photovoltaic sand control belts that balance ecological and economic benefits, and shelter forests to halt desertification expansion. This systematic governance model has successfully reduced sediment flow into the Yellow River from 27 million tons to 4 million tons, achieving a 40% restoration rate in the Kubuqi Desert and over 80% in the Mu Us Sandy Land, garnering widespread recognition and acclaim.
Source: Organizing Committee of the 10th Kubuqi International Desert ForumCONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Hao, Tel: 86-10-63074558
