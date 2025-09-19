Astrology: Solar Eclipse In Virgo! These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Face Setbacks
The last solar eclipse of 2025 will occur on September 21 in Virgo. According to astrology, this Surya Grahan may bring setbacks for certain zodiac signs. Find out which signs are likely to be affected and how this eclipse could impact your life.
In Hinduism, eclipses are seen as unlucky. The year's last solar eclipse is on Sep 21, in Virgo. It will affect all 12 signs, but four in particular will face the worst.
For Aries, this eclipse is unlucky, affecting the 6th house. Expect professional setbacks, health issues, and investment losses. Savings may deplete, and new ventures could fail.
For Leo, this eclipse affects the 2nd house, increasing health issues, especially for those with chronic illnesses. Expect high medical bills and professional hurdles. Income may drop.
The eclipse occurs in Virgo, bringing mixed results. Expect negative impacts on family life, with potential spousal conflict and third-party interference. Avoid hasty decisions.
Aquarius's 8th house is hit. Expect work challenges and unrewarded effort. Be cautious.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
