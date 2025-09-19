China Bio-Based Construction Materials Industry Report 2025-2034: Sustainable Building Solutions And Green Infrastructure Fuel Rapid Market Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$12.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|China
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.3 Data mining sources
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.5 Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 By region
3.8.2 By material
3.9 Future market trends
3.11 Patent Landscape
3.12 Trade statistics (HS code) (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)
3.12.1 Major importing countries
3.12.2 Major exporting countries
3.13 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.13.1 Sustainable practices
3.13.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.13.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.13.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.14 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Bamboo-based construction materials
5.2.1 Engineered bamboo products
5.2.2 Bamboo fiber composites
5.2.3 Recombinant bamboo building materials
5.2.4 Bamboo plywood and panels
5.2.5 Bamboo reinforcement materials
5.3 Wood-based bio-materials
5.3.1 Cross-laminated timber (CLT)
5.3.2 Engineered wood products
5.3.3 Wood fiber insulation materials
5.3.4 Wood-plastic composites
5.3.5 Glue-laminated timber
5.4 Natural fiber composites
5.4.1 Hemp-based construction materials
5.4.2 Flax fiber composites
5.4.3 Straw-based building materials
5.4.4 Other plant fiber composites
5.4.5 Bio-based polymers and plastics
5.4.6 Polylactic acid (PLA) materials
5.5 Bio-based polyurethanes
5.5.1 PBAT and PBS materials
5.5.2 Biodegradable construction plastics
5.5.3 Bio-based adhesives and binders
5.6 Mycelium-based materials
5.6.1 Mycelium insulation products
5.6.2 Mycelium-wood composites
5.6.3 Structural mycelium materials
5.6.4 Mycelium-derived packaging materials
5.7 Bio-based concrete and cement alternatives
5.7.1 Bio-concrete products
5.7.2 Alternative cement materials
5.7.3 Carbon-negative building materials
5.7.4 Geopolymer concrete with plant fibers
5.8 Advanced bio-materials
5.8.1 Chitosan foam materials
5.8.2 Seaweed-based materials
5.8.3 Agricultural waste-derived materials
5.8.4 Synthetic biology-derived materials
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Structural applications
6.2.1 Load-bearing elements and frameworks
6.2.2 Foundation systems and ground works
6.2.3 Roofing systems and structures
6.2.4 Wall systems and panels
6.2.5 Flooring and decking materials
6.3 Insulation applications
6.3.1 Thermal insulation systems
6.3.2 Acoustic insulation materials
6.3.3 Fire-resistant insulation products
6.3.4 Multi-functional insulation solutions
6.4 Interior applications
6.4.1 Interior wall coverings and panels
6.4.2 Ceiling systems and components
6.4.3 Interior fittings and fixtures
6.4.4 Furniture and built-in elements
6.5 Exterior applications
6.5.1 Facade systems and cladding
6.5.2 External insulation systems
6.5.3 Weatherproofing materials
6.5.4 Landscaping and outdoor applications
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use Sector, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Residential construction
7.2.1 Single-family houses and villas
7.2.2 Multi-family residential buildings
7.2.3 Affordable housing projects
7.2.4 Rural construction and new rural development
7.2.5 Renovation and retrofitting projects
7.3 Commercial construction
7.3.1 Office buildings and business centers
7.3.2 Retail and shopping centers
7.3.3 Hotels and hospitality facilities
7.3.4 Educational institutions
7.3.5 Healthcare facilities
7.4 Industrial construction
7.4.1 Manufacturing facilities and factories
7.4.2 Warehouses and logistics centers
7.4.3 Agricultural buildings and facilities
7.4.4 Specialized industrial structures
7.5 Infrastructure projects
7.5.1 Transportation infrastructure
7.5.2 Utilities and energy infrastructure
7.5.3 Public buildings and government facilities
7.5.4 Environmental infrastructure and green projects
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Eastern China
8.3 Northern China
8.4 Southern China
8.5 Western China
8.6 Central China
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 China National Building Material Company Limited
9.2 China Resources Cement Holdings Limited
9.3 Covestro
9.4 Dasso Group
9.5 Holcim
9.6 Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd.
9.7 Mitsui Chemicals
9.8 Suzano
9.9 Tangshan Jidong Cement Co., Ltd.
