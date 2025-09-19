China Bio-Based Construction Materials Industry Report 2025-2034: Sustainable Building Solutions And Green Infrastructure Fuel Rapid Market Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Bio-based Construction Materials Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The China Bio-based Construction Materials Market was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2034.

This growth is largely driven by China's increasing dedication to sustainability in construction, with bio-based materials gaining strong momentum due to their low carbon impact and renewable nature. These materials - sourced from organic resources like natural fibers, bio-polymers, and plant-based compounds - are becoming an essential part of green building strategies. With the government emphasizing carbon neutrality and environmentally responsible development, developers and construction companies are becoming more conscious of the long-term benefits of sustainable building solutions. This shift is being supported by favorable regulations, rapidly growing urban areas, and rising public awareness about environmental impact.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development continues to emphasize global standards and sustainability in urban infrastructure, fueling the transition toward eco-friendly building materials. Green construction is becoming a standard rather than a trend, with demand escalating from both developers and consumers across residential and commercial segments. Southern China is seeing particularly fast expansion, thanks to urbanization, infrastructure projects, and proactive government support promoting bio-based building practices. These combined dynamics are creating the right climate for bio-based construction solutions to thrive. Key companies active in the China Bio-based Construction Materials Market include Dasso Group, Covestro, Mitsui Chemicals, Suzano, Holcim, China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, Tangshan Jidong Cement Co., Ltd., Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd., and China National Building Material Company Limited. These firms are playing a central role in advancing sustainable building technologies across the country. To secure long-term dominance in the China bio-based construction materials market, leading companies are heavily focused on product innovation, sustainability integration, and localized manufacturing. Players such as Holcim, Dasso Group, Mitsui Chemicals, and Suzano are investing in R&D to develop high-performance, durable, and low-emission materials tailored for modern construction needs. Companies like Covestro and China National Building Material are also aligning their offerings with China's strict environmental regulations and green construction guidelines.

The wood-based materials segment generated USD 1.3 billion in 2024. These products remain favored for their long-standing role in traditional construction, along with their mechanical strength, versatility, and ease of integration into standard building frameworks. China continues to lead globally in the import of industrial wood resources, including fibreboard, sawnwood, plywood, and particleboard. The consistent rise in imports highlights the strong demand for wood-based alternatives in structural and design elements across residential and commercial builds.

The structural applications segment held a 39.8% share in 2024. Structural-grade bio-based materials are foundational to the construction sector in China, where strength, durability, and sustainability converge. Engineered wood, bio-composites, and green concrete alternatives are gaining serious traction, driven by rising interest in reducing the environmental footprint of major infrastructure projects. These materials offer excellent performance for load-bearing components, and their adoption is encouraged by construction codes that now lean heavily toward sustainable materials.

Eastern China Bio-based Construction Materials Market generated USD 2.2 billion in 2024, attributed to concentrated urban growth and an active construction pipeline that spans residential, commercial, and public infrastructure. The area benefits from advanced production hubs, strong supply chains, and higher awareness about sustainable building among developers. Eastern China's booming metropolitan zones - especially high-growth urban centers - are supporting continuous retrofitting and greenfield development, further increasing demand for bio-based solutions.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $12.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered China



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope and definition

1.2 Research design

1.3 Data mining sources

1.4 Base estimates and calculations

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.6 Forecast model

1.7 Research assumptions and limitations

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.5 Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.5 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape

3.7.1 Current technological trends

3.7.2 Emerging technologies

3.8 Price trends

3.8.1 By region

3.8.2 By material

3.9 Future market trends

3.10 Technology and Innovation landscape

3.10.1 Current technological trends

3.10.2 Emerging technologies

3.11 Patent Landscape

3.12 Trade statistics (HS code) (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)

3.12.1 Major importing countries

3.12.2 Major exporting countries

3.13 Sustainability and environmental aspects

3.13.1 Sustainable practices

3.13.2 Waste reduction strategies

3.13.3 Energy efficiency in production

3.13.4 Eco-friendly initiatives

3.14 Carbon footprint consideration

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New product launches

4.6.4 Expansion plans

Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Bamboo-based construction materials

5.2.1 Engineered bamboo products

5.2.2 Bamboo fiber composites

5.2.3 Recombinant bamboo building materials

5.2.4 Bamboo plywood and panels

5.2.5 Bamboo reinforcement materials

5.3 Wood-based bio-materials

5.3.1 Cross-laminated timber (CLT)

5.3.2 Engineered wood products

5.3.3 Wood fiber insulation materials

5.3.4 Wood-plastic composites

5.3.5 Glue-laminated timber

5.4 Natural fiber composites

5.4.1 Hemp-based construction materials

5.4.2 Flax fiber composites

5.4.3 Straw-based building materials

5.4.4 Other plant fiber composites

5.4.5 Bio-based polymers and plastics

5.4.6 Polylactic acid (PLA) materials

5.5 Bio-based polyurethanes

5.5.1 PBAT and PBS materials

5.5.2 Biodegradable construction plastics

5.5.3 Bio-based adhesives and binders

5.6 Mycelium-based materials

5.6.1 Mycelium insulation products

5.6.2 Mycelium-wood composites

5.6.3 Structural mycelium materials

5.6.4 Mycelium-derived packaging materials

5.7 Bio-based concrete and cement alternatives

5.7.1 Bio-concrete products

5.7.2 Alternative cement materials

5.7.3 Carbon-negative building materials

5.7.4 Geopolymer concrete with plant fibers

5.8 Advanced bio-materials

5.8.1 Chitosan foam materials

5.8.2 Seaweed-based materials

5.8.3 Agricultural waste-derived materials

5.8.4 Synthetic biology-derived materials

Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Structural applications

6.2.1 Load-bearing elements and frameworks

6.2.2 Foundation systems and ground works

6.2.3 Roofing systems and structures

6.2.4 Wall systems and panels

6.2.5 Flooring and decking materials

6.3 Insulation applications

6.3.1 Thermal insulation systems

6.3.2 Acoustic insulation materials

6.3.3 Fire-resistant insulation products

6.3.4 Multi-functional insulation solutions

6.4 Interior applications

6.4.1 Interior wall coverings and panels

6.4.2 Ceiling systems and components

6.4.3 Interior fittings and fixtures

6.4.4 Furniture and built-in elements

6.5 Exterior applications

6.5.1 Facade systems and cladding

6.5.2 External insulation systems

6.5.3 Weatherproofing materials

6.5.4 Landscaping and outdoor applications

Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use Sector, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Residential construction

7.2.1 Single-family houses and villas

7.2.2 Multi-family residential buildings

7.2.3 Affordable housing projects

7.2.4 Rural construction and new rural development

7.2.5 Renovation and retrofitting projects

7.3 Commercial construction

7.3.1 Office buildings and business centers

7.3.2 Retail and shopping centers

7.3.3 Hotels and hospitality facilities

7.3.4 Educational institutions

7.3.5 Healthcare facilities

7.4 Industrial construction

7.4.1 Manufacturing facilities and factories

7.4.2 Warehouses and logistics centers

7.4.3 Agricultural buildings and facilities

7.4.4 Specialized industrial structures

7.5 Infrastructure projects

7.5.1 Transportation infrastructure

7.5.2 Utilities and energy infrastructure

7.5.3 Public buildings and government facilities

7.5.4 Environmental infrastructure and green projects

Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Eastern China

8.3 Northern China

8.4 Southern China

8.5 Western China

8.6 Central China

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 China National Building Material Company Limited

9.2 China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

9.3 Covestro

9.4 Dasso Group

9.5 Holcim

9.6 Huaxin Cement Co., Ltd.

9.7 Mitsui Chemicals

9.8 Suzano

9.9 Tangshan Jidong Cement Co., Ltd.

