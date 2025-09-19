Samsung Brings Festive Cheer With Special Prices On Galaxy Smartphones In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, September 18, 2025 : Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced never-before-seen prices on select Galaxy smartphones. With the special pricing, customers can own Galaxy smartphones at the most attractive prices since their launch and enjoy AI-powered features that make every day experiences more accessible, creative and productive.
Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 FE
Galaxy S24, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 starts at INR 39999.
Galaxy S24 Ultra, which ushered in a new era of mobile AI, enabling consumers to do more with Galaxy AI is India's best-selling premium smartphone, according to Counterpoint Research. Galaxy S24 Ultra features ProVisual Engine, 200MP camera, Quad Tele System, zoom capabilities and comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy that delivers remarkable NPU improvement for incredibly efficient AI processing. Galaxy S24 Ultra also comes with ray tracing and a 1.9X larger vapor chamber for efficient thermal management. Galaxy S24 Ultra is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor for superior durability.
Samsung recently unveiled the new Galaxy S24, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a cutting-edge 4nm processor. The new variant is set to deliver industry-leading AI, camera, and performance for consumers. The device redefines communication with Live Translate for real-time call translations and Gemini Live for interactive AI conversations. The new Now Bar keeps real-time updates on the lock screen, while Generative Edit enables AI-powered background fills and edits. Galaxy S24 features a 50MP triple camera with upgraded Nightography and AI Zoom, delivering brilliant shots in any lighting condition.
Galaxy S24 FE incorporates the same advanced AI experience as the Galaxy S24 series. Galaxy S24 FE's premium camera setup features a 50MP camera with AI-assisted creativity. It's the perfect device for gaming on the go with a 6.7" Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a long-lasting battery, and a powerful processor.
Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G now available with up to 42% discount
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G were the number one selling smartphone in their price segments respectively in 2024, according to Counterpoint Research. Galaxy A55 5G sports segment-only metal frame, which is stylish and sturdy and also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, making it one of the most durable smartphones in this segment. The camera setup comes with Big Pixel sensor, allowing you to capture bright photos and blur-free videos. Both Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G smartphones bring flagship-like features to the mid-segment and democratize mobile AI with Circle to Search.
Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G come with a vivid 6.6â€ FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Dolby stereo speakers, and Vision Booster technology for bright, clear visuals even in outdoors. In photography, both phones feature a 50MP main camera with OIS, ultra-wide and macro lenses, along with enhanced Nightography, VDIS, and AI-powered ISP for clear, stable low-light video and photos. Both smartphones come with 5000mAh battery, designed for extended usage of up to 2 days on single charge.
Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G now available with up to 30% discount
Designed for Indian Gen Z consumers, Galaxy M36 5G packs in a suite of AI innovations along with several segment-leading features such as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection for enhanced durability. Galaxy M36 5G comes with Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live, bringing real-time visual conversations with AI to Galaxy users. Powered by 5nm-based Exynos 1380 processor, Galaxy M36 5G also equips a large vapor-cooling chamber, which ensures efficient heat dissipation, providing users with a fast, lag-free gaming experience and super smooth processing.
Galaxy M16 5G offers an impressive combination of style and cutting-edge innovations, ensuring newer possibilities for every consumer. Galaxy M16 5G features segment-leading 6.7" Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that provides higher quality colour contrast, giving an immersive viewing experience. It comes with segment's best 6 generations of Android Upgrades enhancing its long-term value for consumers. Galaxy M16 5G also comes with Samsung's innovative Tap & Pay feature with Samsung Wallet allowing consumers to make secure payments effortlessly.
Galaxy M06 5G is powered with the segment leading MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, making it a fast and power-efficient for smooth multitasking. With ultimate speed and connectivity, supported by the segment's leading 12 5G bands, users can stay fully connected wherever they go - experiencing faster download and upload speeds, smoother streaming, and uninterrupted browsing.
Galaxy F36 5G and F06 5G now available with up to 30% discount
Galaxy F36 5G comes with AI powered camera courtesy the 50MP OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) triple camera setup, enabling users to shoot high-resolution, blur free photos and shake-free videos. Galaxy F36 5G also features Auto Night Mode, taking the Nightography experience to a whole new level by allowing users to capture crystal-clear low-light shots and videos. It comes with innovative mobile AI edit features of Object Eraser, which instantly removes unwanted objects or people from photos; Image Clipper, which helps users extract a subject from an image and separate it from the background; and Edit Suggestions, which provides AI-powered recommendations for photo and video editing, taking the user experience to a whole new level. Built to impress, Galaxy F36 5G features a premium leather finish which is crafted to perfection.
Galaxy F06 5G revolutionizes the 5G segment with the perfect blend of high-performance and style. Featuring a 'Ripple Glow' finish on the back, Galaxy F06 5G houses a striking new camera deco with a segment-leading 50MP camera capable of capturing vibrant and detailed shots. Galaxy F06 5G provides a complete 5G experience at an affordable price, making 5G technology accessible for more consumers and accelerating its widespread adoption across the country. Galaxy F06 5G supports 12 5G bands across all telecom operators, providing a complete 5G experience at an affordable price.
The offers on Galaxy S24Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy M36 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, and Galaxy F36 5G will go live starting September 22, 2025.
