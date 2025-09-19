Bannu Rural Health Centre Destroyed In Overnight Blast
A Basic Health Unit (BHU) in the rural area of Mandiu, Bannu district, was destroyed when unidentified assailants planted explosives under the cover of darkness.
Police said the health facility, built in 2008, comprised four rooms and a large hall. Three rooms were completely destroyed while one sustained partial damage. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the watchman was absent at the time of the attack .
According to eyewitnesses, the BHU was not equipped with security cameras, making it impossible to determine when the attackers arrived or planted the explosives.
Also Read: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Becomes First Province to Launch Wildlife Restoration Project
Local residents recalled that health and educational centres in Bannu have previously been targeted by militants, and fear has once again gripped the area following the latest incident.
Sources further revealed that the BHU had already received threats from militants in connection with anti-polio campaigns.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment