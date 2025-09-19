Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bannu Rural Health Centre Destroyed In Overnight Blast

2025-09-19 05:06:02
A Basic Health Unit (BHU) in the rural area of Mandiu, Bannu district, was destroyed when unidentified assailants planted explosives under the cover of darkness.

Police said the health facility, built in 2008, comprised four rooms and a large hall. Three rooms were completely destroyed while one sustained partial damage. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the watchman was absent at the time of the attack .

According to eyewitnesses, the BHU was not equipped with security cameras, making it impossible to determine when the attackers arrived or planted the explosives.

Local residents recalled that health and educational centres in Bannu have previously been targeted by militants, and fear has once again gripped the area following the latest incident.

Sources further revealed that the BHU had already received threats from militants in connection with anti-polio campaigns.

