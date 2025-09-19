Ukraine's Air Defenses Down 71 Of 86 Russian Drones Overnight, Hits Recorded At Six Locations
From 21:00 on Thursday, September 18, the invaders launched a total of 86 drones at Ukraine - more than 50 were Shahed strike drones, and the rest were multipurpose Geran drones and UAVs of other types.
The launches were carried out from areas near the Russian cities of Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
Ukraine's aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and drone systems, and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the attack.
As of 09:00 Friday, preliminary reports indicate that air defense forces shot down or jammed 71 enemy drones over northern, eastern, and central Ukraine.
At six locations, 15 strike drones hit targets, while in two other areas, debris from downed drones was recorded.
The Air Force emphasized that the enemy attack is still ongoing, with a new group of Russian drones advancing from the north.Read also: Enemy strikes Pavlohrad with drone s at night, causing fires
As reported earlier, explosions occurred in Kyiv during the drone attack on the night of September 19. In the morning, an unexploded enemy drone was discovered in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.
