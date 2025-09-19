Baku Locomotive Depot To Host New Railway Service Hub By 2026
A Technical Service Center is being built on the territory of the Baku Locomotive Depot to improve railway service infrastructure, Azernews reports via local media.
According to Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Communication Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), design, construction, and installation works for the project began in 2023 and are scheduled for completion in 2026.
Hajiyev also noted that the feasibility study for the
reconstruction and modernization of railways in the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic has already been completed, while design works
are ongoing.
“After the design phase is completed, construction works will begin, and a railway network that meets modern requirements will be established,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment