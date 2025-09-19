Solar-Integrated Construction Materials Industry Trend Analysis Report 2025: Market To Reach $259.2 Billion By 2034 - Smart Cities & Eco-Friendly Demand Propel Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$90.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$259.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.3 Data mining sources
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.5 Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Price trends
3.8.1 by region
3.8.2 by product
3.9 Future market trends
3.10 Patent Landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code) (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 LATAM
4.2.1.5 MEA
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 BIPV modules
5.2.1 Crystalline silicon BIPV modules
5.2.2 Thin-film BIPV modules
5.2.3 Perovskite BIPV modules
5.3 Solar glass
5.3.1 Transparent solar glass
5.3.2 Semi-transparent solar glass
5.3.3 Colored solar glass
5.4 Solar tiles and shingles
5.4.1 Ceramic solar tiles
5.4.2 Polymer solar tiles
5.4.3 Integrated solar shingles
5.5 Solar facades
5.5.1 Curtain wall solar systems
5.5.2 Ventilated solar facades
5.5.3 Double-skin solar facades
5.6 Solar skylights and canopies
5.6.1 Transparent solar skylights
5.6.2 Semi-transparent solar canopies
5.7 Solar cladding systems
5.8 Others
5.8.1 Solar insulation materials
5.8.2 Solar membrane systems
5.8.3 Flexible solar films
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Residential applications
6.2.1 Single-family homes
6.2.2 Multi-family residential buildings
6.2.3 Residential retrofits
6.3 Commercial applications
6.3.1 Office buildings
6.3.2 Retail and shopping centers
6.3.3 Hotels and hospitality
6.3.4 Educational institutions
6.4 Healthcare facilities
6.5 Industrial applications
6.5.1 Manufacturing facilities
6.5.2 Warehouses and distribution centers
6.5.3 Industrial retrofits
6.6 Institutional applications
6.6.1 Government buildings
6.6.2 Religious buildings
6.6.3 Cultural and recreational facilities
6.7 Infrastructure applications
6.7.1 Transportation hubs
6.7.2 Parking structures
6.7.3 Bridge and tunnel integration
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Crystalline silicon technology
7.2.1 Monocrystalline silicon
7.2.2 Polycrystalline silicon
7.3 Thin-film technology
7.3.1 Amorphous silicon (a-Si)
7.3.2 Cadmium telluride (CdTe)
7.3.3 Copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS)
7.4 Perovskite technology
7.4.1 Lead-based perovskites
7.4.2 Lead-free perovskites
7.4.3 Perovskite-silicon tandems
7.5 Organic photovoltaics (OPV)
7.5.1 Small molecule OPV
7.5.2 Polymer OPV
7.6 Hybrid technologies
7.6.1 Perovskite-organic hybrids
7.6.2 Silicon-perovskite tandems
7.7 Emerging technologies
7.7.1 Quantum dot solar cells
7.7.2 Dye-sensitized solar cells
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.5.4 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
8.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 AGC Inc
9.2 Canadian Solar
9.3 First Solar
9.4 Guardian Glass
9.5 JA Solar
9.6 JinkoSolar
9.7 LONGi
9.8 Mitrex Solar
9.9 Onyx Solar
9.10 Panasonic Corporation
9.11 Saule Technologies
9.12 Sisecam Group
9.13 SunPower Corporation
9.14 Tesla
9.15 Trina Solar
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Solar-Integrated Construction Materials Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment