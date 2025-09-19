'Met Hafiz Saeed, 6 Govt Engaged Me For Kashmir Talks, Later Branded As Terrorist': Yasin Malik's Explosive Claim

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik has claimed before the Delhi High Court that far from being a terrorist, he was repeatedly engaged by six successive Indian governments from VP Singh to Manmohan Singh to participate in peace initiatives on Kashmir. He alleged that meetings facilitated by the Indian establishment were later "twisted" to portray him as a conspirator. Malik, who is serving a life sentence in a 2017 terror-funding case, made these assertions in detailed written submissions filed in response to the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) appeal seeking the death penalty against him.

According to Malik, his engagement began in the early 2000s when the then Intelligence Bureau (IB) Special Director Ajit Doval visited him in jail to convey the Vajpayee government's interest in a peace process. He said Doval later arranged meetings with IB Director Shyamal Dutta and National Security Advisor Brajesh Mishra, who asked for his support for the Ramzan ceasefire.

Malik also recalled meeting leaders across the political spectrum, including Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Left leaders in opposition, to build consensus for Vajpayee's peace initiative. In 2002, he launched a signature campaign across Jammu and Kashmir to promote a non-violent democratic culture, claiming to have gathered 1.5 million signatures over two-and-a-half years JKLF chief further said that in 2006, during a Pakistan visit for earthquake relief work, the IB requested him to meet Hafiz Saeed and other militant leaders. He claimed he later briefed then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and National Security Advisor NK Narayanan about the meeting. "Despite working to strengthen the peace table, my meeting was later distorted to brand me a terrorist. This is a classic betrayal," Malik told the court.

Malik also alleged that following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, the 2006 meeting was taken out of context to justify charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In his affidavit, Malik declared he was ready to face the death penalty if imposed. "If my death finally gives respite to some, let it be so. I shall go with a smile but with pride and honour," he wrote, comparing himself to Kashmiri separatist leader Maqbool Bhat, who was executed in 1984. He described death as the "ultimate endgame" of his struggle and cited Shakespeare: "Be absolute for death; for either death or life shall be the sweeter."The Delhi High Court is hearing the NIA's plea to enhance Malik's life sentence to capital punishment. The bench had directed Malik to file his reply by November 10.

Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2022 after pleading guilty under the UAPA. The trial court held that his case did not fall under the "rarest of rare" category for awarding the death penalty. The NIA has accused Malik and others, including Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, and Shabbir Shah, of conspiring with Pakistan-based groups to fuel unrest in Kashmir. Earlier this year, a tribunal extended the ban on JKLF for another five years, observing that "no tolerance can be shown" to organisations advocating secessionism.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)