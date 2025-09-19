Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited Strengthens Role In Regional Energy With African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 Partnership

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, September 19, 2025/APO Group/ --

In furtherance of its commitment to advancing Nigeria's energy future while strengthening regional cooperation and investment across Africa, global energy company the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has joined African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 as a Partner. AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 takes place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, serving as the continent's premier platform for driving oil, gas and renewable energy development.

NNPC Limited is advancing the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP), a transformative regional infrastructure project designed to connect Nigeria's vast gas reserves to West African markets, Mauritania, Morocco and onward to Europe. The AAGP, developed in partnership with Morocco, Mauritania and involving 13 ECOWAS member states, underscores Nigeria's ambition to expand export capacity, enhance intra-African energy trade, and position the continent as a key supplier of natural gas to international markets. This strategic initiative reflects NNPC Ltd.'s commitment to cross-border cooperation, energy security, and long-term economic integration across Africa.

In addition to strengthening regional integration through cross-border initiatives, the NNPC Ltd continues to advance Nigeria's upstream sector with landmark agreements such as the recently executive production sharing contract (PSC) for petroleum prospecting licenses 2000 and 2001 alongside the TotalEnergies-Sapetro Consortium. Representing the first PSC to comprehensively cover both crude and natural gas, the milestone supports Nigeria's commitment to responsible hydrocarbon development, investment attraction under the Petroleum Industry Act and the long-term goal of enhancing national energy security while creating sustained economic value.

The NNPC Ltd has also advanced domestic energy security through strategic supply agreements, with Dangote Oil Refinery. NNPC Ltd has allocated over 112 million barrels of Crude Oil to Dangote Refinery from December 2023 to September 2025. NNPC Ltd and Dangote Refinery have signed a new Crude SPA (with a tenure of 2 years) under the crude-for-Naira initiative to ensure consistent feedstock for Nigeria's largest refinery, reduce foreign exchange pressures and strengthen the resilience of local refining capacity.

The NNPC Ltd is pursuing an ambitious target of attracting $60 billion in investments by 2030, with a focus on upstream expansion, gas infrastructure and partnership for the refinery sustainability program to enhance energy security across Nigeria and the wider region. Progress on projects such as the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline, new deepwater exploration agreements and refinery upgrades underscores the company's role in shaping Africa's energy future while meeting growing domestic and export demand.

“NNPC Ltd's recent reforms and strategic partnerships reflect a decisive shift toward transparency, investment attraction and long-term energy security. By advancing upstream development, expanding gas infrastructure and strengthening domestic refining, the company is positioning Nigeria as a cornerstone of Africa's energy future,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

