Turkey Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030: Coverage Of 32 Existing And 4 Upcoming Facilities Across 7+ Cities

Turkey's data center colocation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.80% from 2024 to 2030.

The factors such as, adoption of artificial intelligence applications, government support for data center industry, rapid digitalization, increasing submarine cable development, sustainability initiatives among data center companies, increasing cloud computing services, deployment of 5G connectivity, advancements in smart city projects, adoption of technologies, like, machine learning, big data, and internet of things and other factors are driving the investments in data center industry in the country.

Turkey is one of the emerging data center colocation markets in the Middle East region, which hosts around 32 operational colocation data center facilities. Some of the prominent colocation providers operating in the Turkey data center colocation market include Turkcell, Turk Telekom, Equinix, and Vodafone.

Furthermore, Istanbul is one of the most preferred regions for the development of data centers in Turkey. The city currently consists of approximately 19 operational colocation data centers. Other cities, such as Ankara, Bursa, Izmir, Tekirdag, Denizli, and others, have also gained traction for data center development in recent years.



REPORT SCOPE



Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Turkey data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Turkey by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Turkey



Facilities Covered (Existing): 32



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04



Coverage: 7+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Turkey

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Turkey data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

THE REPORT INCLUDES:



Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services) Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators



Turkcell

Equinix

Turk Telekom

Sadece Hosting

Radore

NGN

KKB Kredi Kayit Burosu

Vodafone

Telehouse

Comnet Turkiye

Sparkle Datacasa Veri Merkezi

New Operators



DAMAC Digital

Khazna Data Centers EdgeConneX

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



Who are the new entrants in the Turkish data center industry?

What factors are driving the Turkey data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Turkey by 2030? What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Turkey?

