AUTO1 Group successfully prices its second consumer car loan ABS: FinanceHero 2

19.09.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

With its second public securitisation, AUTO1 Group breaks new ground by securitising a combined portfolio of German and Austrian consumer car loans, totalling EUR 249 million. The transaction comprises five classes of notes successfully placed in the public market with 3.6 times oversubscription, resulting in a blended spread of 87bps over one month Euribor (“1mE”). Berlin, September 19, 2025 - AUTO1 Group SE, Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling and financing used cars, announces the successful pricing of its second issuance of rated ABS notes in the public market. Driving innovation with a dual-country portfolio, AUTO1 Group securitised a combined portfolio of EUR 249 million of German and Austrian consumer car loans. The FinanceHero 2 transaction has“AAA” rated senior notes and a“Simple, transparent and standardised” (STS) verification . The tranching and pricing is as follows: Class Preliminary Ratings (DBRS (sf)/ S&P (sf)) Size (€mm) Coupon A AAA/AAA 176.7 1mE + 0.64% B AA/AA- 20.0 1mE + 0.85% C A(high)/A 15.0 1mE + 1.30% D A (low)/BBB 12.5 1mE + 1.75% E BBB(low) / BBB - 12.5 1mE + 2.70% F (Retained by AUTO1) NR/NR 12.5 4.50% Based on strong demand and more than 3.6 times oversubscribed, FinanceHero 2 achieved a blended spread of 87bps across the Class A-E notes. With its second public-market transaction, AUTO1 Group has innovated by issuing dual-country rated ABS notes, as well as improving the financing terms by changing repayments to pro-rata across Classes A-E. Markus Boser, CFO of AUTO1 Group :“Our second public-market transaction is an important milestone in becoming a frequent issuer in the public ABS market for car loans, providing us with the most efficient refinancing. Issuing a dual-country consumer loan ABS demonstrates our team's commitment to innovation and is a major step toward building the best way to finance and refinance cars. We are very pleased with our growing investor base and the strong execution of FinanceHero 2, reflecting the high quality loan portfolio we have generated.” Citigroup and BNP Paribas acted as underwriters and mandated lead arrangers on the transaction. Linklaters advised AUTO1 Group and Hogan Lovells acted as advisor to the underwriters. About AUTO1 Group Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is Europe's leading digital automotive platform for buying, selling, and financing used cars. By leveraging technology and data, AUTO1 Group is maximizing value for consumers and partner dealers in Europe across three brands: wirkaufendeinauto, Autohero and AUTO1 . With wirkaufendeinauto and its sister brands, the Group offers consumers a fast and easy way to sell their cars. Its Retail brand Autohero makes choosing, buying, and financing high-quality used cars easy and stress-free. AUTO1 is Europe's largest wholesale trading platform for car dealers, supporting them in growing their businesses. The company operates in over 30 countries, employed 6,300 people at the end of 2024, generated revenue of EUR 6.3 billion and sold 690,000 cars in 2024. AUTO1 Group went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021 and is part of the MDAX (Mid-cap German stock market index). For more information please visit . Investor Relations contacts Philip Reicherstorfer Group Treasurer Phone: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213 Email: ... Maria Shevtsova Head of Investor Relations Phone: +49 (0) 170 556 9259 Email: ... Media Relations contact Christine Preyer Director Communications & PR Phone: +49 (0)175 64 59 192 Email: ...

Language: English Company: AUTO1 Group SE Bergmannstraße 72 10961 Berlin Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2LQ884 WKN: A2LQ88 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2200074

