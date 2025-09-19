Greek Heiress Marissa Laimou Dies In London From 'Unknown' Insect Bite: Family Alleges, 'No Doctor Examined'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Marissa Laimou, a 28-year-old Greek heiress and cancer survivor, has allegedly died from an insect bite in London, according to a report by Greek Reporter citing her mother.

The heiress, part of the Laimos family of ship owners, was found lifeless in her bed on September 11.

Her mother, Bessy Laimou, stated that Marissa had visited hospitals multiple times with symptoms like dizziness, fever, and infections, which were believed to be caused by an insect bite, but she was turned away each time.

Also Read: Greek lawmakers vote on North Africa asylum ban as rights groups cry foul

“She was bitten by an insect, she was itchy, she went to the doctor, she took antibiotics, she ate, she slept, and she never woke up. My daughter was saved from cancer. My little child,” her mother said as quoted in reports.

According to a report by Daily Mail, by the next morning, Marissa Laimou's condition had worsened, prompting her to go to Leaders in Oncology Care (LOC) on London's renowned Harley Street, where she had previously undergone chemotherapy and felt "very safe."

Medics conducted blood tests, administered an antibiotic drip, and gave her antihistamine medication. However, due to the severity of her condition, they decided to call an ambulance to transfer her to University College London Hospital (UCLH).

Daily Mail reported that the family claims to have seen the official diagnosis given by doctors, which cited a "toxic effect of venom" caused by an“animal or insect bite.” In an emotional interview, a relative expressed frustration, stating,“It is negligence. No doctor examined Marissa. Only the nurses saw her, conducted the blood tests, and passed the results to the doctor, who then decided she could be discharged.”

Also Read: Eating healthy? Hidden Cancer risks in your diet that no one warned you about

A post-mortem examination of Marissa Laimou is expected to take about a week. The hospital involved has reportedly acknowledged a serious error and launched an internal investigation.

'It keeps us in agony because we don't know what happened to her,' a relative said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The Inner West London Coroner's Court said: 'The coroner is dealing with the sudden death of Marissa Lemos and investigations are ongoing.'

However, the specific type of insect involved remains unconfirmed. A hospital that was involved in her care has reportedly launched an internal investigation, acknowledging that a serious mistake may have occurred.

Laimou, a breast cancer survivor, had been in remission in recent years. Following her recovery, she pursued her passion for theatre, staging a production of Romeo and Juliet with her company and preparing for more shows, according to a report by Greek Reporter.

It keeps us in agony because we don't know what happened to her.

Also Read: Greece to deploy frigates off Libya to curb increased migrant flows, PM says

Marissa Laimou was also known for her talent and passion for the art . After working in Paris with iconic fashion designers like Sonia Rykiel and John Galliano, she founded Rainbow Wave, a company that helped introduce international brands to stores in London.

It is negligence. No doctor examined Marissa.

According to the report, the Laimos family, with origins dating back to the early 20th century, is one of the most respected names in Greek shipping .

Their business interests are managed through several companies, including the Enesel Group, founded in 1848, and Nereus Shipping.