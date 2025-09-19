Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan Reports Positive Trend In Foreign Investments For Last Year

Turkmenistan Reports Positive Trend In Foreign Investments For Last Year


2025-09-19 03:07:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 19. By the end of 2024, investments in Turkmenistan's economy totaled more than $12.1 billion, representing a 9 percent increase compared to the previous year, the Minister of Finance and Economy, Mammetguly Astanagulov said at the TIF 2025 Investment Forum, Trend reports.

According to the minister, foreign investment accounted for 11.6 percent of the total volume, up 1.4 percent from 2023. In monetary terms, this amounted to nearly $1.4 million, reflecting a 25 percent year-on-year growth.

Astanagulov emphasized that Turkmenistan's fiscal policy is supporting positive investment dynamics. He noted that taxation continues to provide significant incentives for priority sectors, while the overall tax burden has remained virtually unchanged for the past two decades.

The minister highlighted oil and gas, petrochemicals, energy, construction, and the industrial complex as the most attractive areas for investment.

MENAFN19092025000187011040ID1110083457

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search