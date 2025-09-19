Turkmenistan Reports Positive Trend In Foreign Investments For Last Year
According to the minister, foreign investment accounted for 11.6 percent of the total volume, up 1.4 percent from 2023. In monetary terms, this amounted to nearly $1.4 million, reflecting a 25 percent year-on-year growth.
Astanagulov emphasized that Turkmenistan's fiscal policy is supporting positive investment dynamics. He noted that taxation continues to provide significant incentives for priority sectors, while the overall tax burden has remained virtually unchanged for the past two decades.
The minister highlighted oil and gas, petrochemicals, energy, construction, and the industrial complex as the most attractive areas for investment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment