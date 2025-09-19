Switzerland Set To Co-Op With Turkmenistan In Renewables And Gas Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)At the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF 2025), Nicolas Ramseier, Chairman of the Swiss Business Council, highlighted renewable energy sources as an area of potential cooperation between Swiss companies and Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

Ramseier emphasized potential partnerships in renewable energy, methane emission reduction, and the development of the Galkynysh gas field, noting that council members have expressed concrete interest in these projects.

He also highlighted the complementary nature of the two economies, pointing out that Switzerland offers technology and capital, while Turkmenistan provides abundant resources and extensive opportunities. Ramseier further noted the shared values of neutrality, stability, and cooperation between the two countries.

The Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF) 2025 is an international event that will take place on September 18-19 in the Avaza National Tourist Zone. Under the theme "National Potential, Global Partnerships," it showcases the country's economic potential and attracts foreign investment. The forum brings together business leaders, government officials, and experts to discuss investment opportunities in key sectors like energy, transport, and agriculture, aiming to forge new partnerships and diversify the national economy.