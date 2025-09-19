Qatar Gears Up To Host 47Th CISM World Military Parachuting Championship With Global Participation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar is set to host the 47th CISM World Military Parachuting Championship this coming November, with final preparations now complete, according to the Qatar Air Sports Committee (QASC).

The prestigious event will welcome 364 athletes from 32 countries, showcasing elite talent in military parachuting.

This marks the second time Qatar hosts the championship, following its successful organization of the 44th edition in 2021, which received praise for its high standards of competition and organisation.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), QASC President Brigadier General Mohammed bin Zayed Al Attiyah, confirmed that technical and logistical arrangements have been finalized, and emphasized the importance of such events in advancing Qatar's global standing in air sports.

He highlighted that the championship aligns with Qatar's vision to promote international sporting events and reflects the country's growing role in the field of military and aerial sports.

Al Attiyah also expressed confidence in the Qatari national team's competitiveness, pointing to their recent triumph at the 24th World Parachuting Championship held in the Netherlands earlier this month.

There, the team clinched first place and the gold medal in the 8-way formation skydiving event, outperforming teams from nine other nations.

He congratulated the team on their remarkable performance, noting that the achievement is a result of sustained training, discipline, and strong institutional support for sport in Qatar.

This victory is a reflection of the state's unwavering support for its athletes, enabling them to raise Qatar's flag at international competitions, he said.

The Qatari parachuting team, operating under the QASC of the Joint Special Forces, scored 181 points to top the leaderboard in the Netherlands, reinforcing their position among the world's elite in military skydiving.