Meet The New World Champion Of Public Speaking In Dubai This Weekend

UAE Toastmasters community to welcome Sabyasachi Sengupta, the World Champion of Public Speaking 2025, as keynote speaker at a leadership conclave in Dubai on Sunday.

DUBAI - Sept 18, 2025: Toastmasters District 127, the regional division of Toastmasters International in the UAE, has announced that it will feature Sabyasachi Sengupta, the World Champion of Public Speaking 2025 as the keynote speaker at Champion's Leadership Conclave to be held at The Aquila School, opposite Skycourts Tower A in Dubailand on Sunday (September 21, 2025).

DTM Col. Mohammad Murad, past international president of Toastmasters, will lead the leadership workshop at the Conclave, themed “Empowering Voices, Building Leaders”, which will host over 1,000 participants, including members and leaders of the Toastmasters community, professionals, entrepreneurs, and corporate representatives from across the GCC.

The conclave is organised to inspire, equip, and connect current and future leaders through transformative workshops, keynotes by renowned speakers, and unparalleled networking opportunities, in line with Toastmasters' communication and leadership development principles.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders through a global network of clubs. Toastmasters District 127 is a vibrant community of over 3,000 members across 155 clubs, 37 areas, and 8 divisions in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

DTM Sujil CV, District Director of Toastmaster District 127, said, “We are proud to welcome the World Champion Sabyasachi Sengupta to Dubai as keynote speaker at the Champion's Conclave. This summit will deliver transformative leadership insights and communication strategies to help participants elevate their life skills.”

“We aim to nurture core communication and leadership values in Toastmasters and instill positivity to help them achieve personal and professional goals. Our mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience, empowering the members to develop their communication and leadership skills, and fostering greater self-confidence and personal growth,” he added.

Commenting on his visit to the UAE, Sabyasachi Sengupta, the World Champion of Public Speaking in 2025, said, “I would love to join the Toastmasters Leadership Conclave in Dubai this weekend, and interact with members of one of the largest and active Toastmasters communities in the world. I am also happy to be in Dubai, the place of the past international president of Toastmasters, Col. Mohammed Murad.”

“At the conclave, I will share my journey of transformation as a Toastmaster and my path to winning the World Championship of Public Speaking. I will also unpack the craft of creating authentic speeches, including behind-the-scenes moments from my winning speech, titled ‘Just Nod.' Sometimes the smartest move on stage, and in life as well, is exactly that. Come ready to laugh, learn, and leave with ideas you can apply immediately,” he added.

Sengupta, who lives in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, represented District 59 in his journey to becoming the 2025 World Champion. His winning speech, “Just Nod”, tells the story of how his childhood ambition to be an actor diverted into a finance career, until a pivotal presentation rekindled his passion. The speech conveyed the message that people don't need a stage to follow their dreams. Everyone can perform, influence, and inspire even with just a clicker and a projector.

