Gold Price RISES Before Mahalaya On September 19: Check 22K, 24K Gold Rates In Your City
Gold prices are constantly changing and have increased again today. This report highlights the latest prices for 22 and 24-carat gold in major Indian cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi
Gold prices change daily and have been rising for months. Despite a small dip, the upward trend continues. Today, prices increased again compared to yesterday. Check the latest rates in your city.
Today's gold price in Kolkata-
22 carat - 10,205 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,133 per 1 gram
Yesterday's gold price in Kolkata was-
22 carat - 10,190 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,117 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Chennai-
22 carat - 10,230 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,160 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Mumbai-
22 carat - 10,180 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,133 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Delhi-
22 carat - 10,220 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,148 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Bengaluru-
22 carat - 10,205 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,133 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Ahmedabad-
22 carat - 10,210 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,138 per 1 gram
Today's gold price in Kerala-
22 carat - 10,205 per 1 gram
24 carat - 11,133 per 1 gram
