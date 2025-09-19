Trail Blazer Terminates Transaction With Good Purpose Investments And Appoints Alnesh Mohan As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2025) - Trail Blazer Capital Corp. (TSXV: TBLZ.P) (the "") announces that it has elected to terminate the letter of intent (the "") previously entered into with Good Purpose Investments Inc. ("") on April 8, 2024. For further information concerning the Letter of Intent, readers can review the Company's news release of April 9, 2024.

In connection with termination of the Letter of Intent, the Company has not assumed any contingent liabilities or guarantees. The Company previously advanced a working capital loan to GPI in the principal amount of Cdn$250,000 which remains outstanding. Trading in the common shares of the Company has been halted pending completion of filings for the proposed transaction with the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to request a resumption in trading and will issue a further news release once the effective date for the resumption has been confirmed.

The Company also announces that Alnesh Mohan has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and has joined the board of directors. Mr. Mohan is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over twenty years of advisory experience, specializing in the mining sector. He has extensive expertise in assisting junior resource companies with financial reporting, taxation, and regulatory compliance. Mr. Mohan is a Partner at Quantum Advisory Partners LLP, a professional services firm dedicated to supporting publicly listed companies in meeting their reporting and governance obligations. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University (1993) and earned his Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia in 1997.

Mr. Mohan fills the vacancies created by Thomas O'Neill and Grace Marosits who have resigned from the Company to focus on other ventures. Mr. Mohan's appointment remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. Following his appointment, the board of directors of the Company consists of Alnesh Mohan, Warwick Smith and David Stier.