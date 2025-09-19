Russians Struck Zaporizhzhia Region 376 Times In 24 Hours, Four Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, Russian troops carried out five air strikes on Huliaypole, Vozdvyzhivka, Chervonyi, and Malynivka. 231 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Chervonodniprovka, Malokaterynivka, Plavni, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne. Three MLRS strikes were delivered on the territory of Novoandriivka, Bilohiria, and Poltavka. 137 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Plavni, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

House partially destroyed in Zaporizhzhia suburbs after attack

There were 48 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, infrastructure facilities, cars, garages, and farm buildings.

Earlier, Russian troops hit a civilian car traveling in one of the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone. Two people were injured .

