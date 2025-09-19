2BR/2BA Brick Home On 1± Acre Lot In Roanoke VA's Cloverdale Area Set For Online Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

59 Updike Lane, Roanoke, VA 24019

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the closing of online auction bidding on a solid 2 BR/2 BA brick ranch-style home on 1 +/- acre lot in the Cloverdale area of Botetourt County with a full walk-out basement, fenced backyard w/outbuildings and carport located just off Rt. 11, only 2 miles to I-81 and 4.5 miles to Rt. 460 on Wednesday, September 24, according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This home can be occupied immediately and modernized at your pace,” said Nicholls.“The home and area will only increase in value, and it will make a wonderful primary residence or investment property. Bid now and make it yours.”“The property is conveniently located just off Rt. 11 and only 2 miles to I-81, 4.5 miles to Rt. 460, 8 miles to downtown Roanoke , 8.5 miles to Vinton, 11 miles to Salem, close to all schools, and a short drive to Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Smith Mountain Lake, Radford and Lynchburg, VA,” said Mark Mast, auction marketing coordinator.Mast further noted that the property is in an area where property values are steadily increasing.The online auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Mast.Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Wednesday, September 24 at 1PM EDT.Location of the property: 59 Updike Lane, Roanoke, VA 24019Well-built 2 BR/2 BA brick ranch-style home w/full walk-out basement on 1 +/- acre lot in the Cloverdale area of Botetourt County, VA.The home measures 2,464 +/- gross sf. (1,232 +/- sf. finished on main floor & 1,232 +/- sf. unfinished basement), and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room; dining room; enclosed porch; attic; full unfinished walk-out basement w/kitchen space, large living area & fireplace.Hardwood flooring throughout.Heating: oil-fired furnace (oil tank in basement) & 3 gas fireplaces; Cooling: central AC.Western Virginia Water Authority (records also indicate a private well on property); Private septic system; electric water heater.Other Features: Newly replaced roof; asphalt driveway; carport; large fenced backyard; 2 detached storage buildingsFor more highlights and details, visit .The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Mark Mast (540-315-5958) or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

