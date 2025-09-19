Renovatio Bioscience Named Finalist In Australia's NSW Export Awards 2025

Dr Vincent, Founder and CEO of Renovatio Bioscience, named finalist in the 2025 NSW Export Awards.

Dr Vincent showcasing Australian apples used in his antioxidant research.

Renovatio Bioscience, maker of apple-derived health and wellness products, is a finalist in the 2025 NSW Export Awards for Sustainability.

- Dr Vincent, Founder and CEO of Renovatio BioscienceSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renovatio Bioscience , Australia's leading health and wellness innovator, has been announced as a finalist in the Australian NSW Export Awards 2025, recognised in the Sustainability and Green Economy category for its groundbreaking range of antioxidant-rich products created entirely from Australian apples. The recognition places Renovatio among an elite group of pioneering exporters including Banlaw, Bueno Analytics, Down Under Enterprises, Harrison Group and Vanity Group.Founded on world-first antioxidant research, Renovatio's mission is to deliver health, skincare and pantry solutions that are entirely natural, scientifically validated and proudly Australian made. All of Renovatio's products, from its supplements to skincare and pantry staples, are made from 100 percent Australian apples, sourced exclusively from local growers. This unwavering commitment to sourcing, making and owning everything in Australia has positioned Renovatio as one of the largest purchasers of Australian apples, with tons of fruit transformed every year into innovative, premium- quality products that are now sold globally.The company's founding products, An Apple A Day tablets and Activated Phenolics Ultra Antioxidant Powder, continue to climb in sales, becoming trusted staples for people seeking everyday health solutions powered by nature and science. Their ongoing success has provided the foundation for a fast-growing range of supplements, skincare and pantry products, all of which reflect Renovatio's philosophy of 'entirely natural, 100 percent Australian made and derived from only quality Australian produce'.In 2025, Renovatio launched into the United States under the brand name Vincent , marking a bold new chapter in its export journey. The expansion has been met with strong consumer demand, further driving Renovatio's growth and establishing the company as a powerful global ambassador for Australian innovation and agriculture. Its products are now sold across Asia, the United States and Europe, with sales and product ranges continuing to grow rapidly as global consumers embrace Australian-made health solutions rooted in science and sustainability.Founder and CEO, Dr Vincent, said being named a finalist is a milestone achievement that recognises both the company's global impact and its Australian identity.“This recognition is a powerful validation of our commitment to harnessing Australian innovation for the world,” Dr Vincent said.“At Renovatio, we are driven by a mission to make a difference not only to people's health but also to the planet. By leveraging sustainable practices and pioneering antioxidant research, we are proving that Australian science can compete and thrive on the world stage.”The winners of the Australian NSW Export Awards will be unveiled on Thursday, 30 October 2025 at the Sydney Event Centre, Pyrmont, NSW, Australia, where industry leaders and dignitaries, including NSW Minister for Industry and Trade, The Hon. Anoulack Chanthivong, will come together to honour the state's exporting excellence.About Dr VincentDr Vincent is Australia's leading health and wellness expert, clinical nutritionist, food scientist and antioxidant researcher. He is the founder of Renovatio, one of the country's fastest-growing health and wellness brands, known for its powerful antioxidant formulations derived from Australian apples. Products include supplements, skin care and pantry goods. With a PhD in food science and extensive experience in clinical nutrition, Dr Vincent is a passionate advocate for accessible, science- backed wellbeing. Through Renovatio, he is dedicated to helping people live longer, healthier and more vibrant lives by harnessing the power of nature and evidence-based innovation. He launched his skin care products in the US this year under the brand, Vincent.About RenovatioRenovatio Bioscience was founded by Dr Vincent in 2016 following his breakthrough discovery while undertaking antioxidant research at the University of Newcastle. He developed a laboratory technique to extract the world's most potent antioxidants 'activated phenolics' from Australian apples and other produce using only water. His innovative work solved an issue, which had been perplexing scientists all over the world for nearly 80 years.Dr Vincent patented and translated his innovative work into a range of 'turbo charged' health and wellness products including supplements, skin care and pantry products to help people access the world's most potent antioxidants in an 'easy to consume' form. Visit:

Tess Sanders Lazarus, Chief Publicist

Invigorate PR - Global PR for entrepreneurs and businesses

... | ipublicrelations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.